Jaguar Land Rover And WayMo Announce Partnership To Build Autonomous Electric SUVs

Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo today announced a long-term strategic partnership which will see the two companies develop the world's first premium self-driving electric vehicle for Waymo's driverless transportation service. Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo will work together to design and engineer autonomous vehicles and the car that will come equipped with this technology will be none other than the recently launched I-Pace.

(Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo will start testing the autonomous cars later this year)

The Waymo Jaguar I-Paces will be equipped with Waymo's self-driving technology and the testing for these cars will start later this year. On-road testing and capturing real-world data will allow Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover engineers to refine technology and deliver optimum safety and reliability. Up to 20,000 I-Paces will be built in the first two years of production and will be available for riders of Waymo's driverless service.

(Up to 20,000 I-Paces will be built in the first two years)

Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer said, "With the Jaguar I-Pace we have a world-beating car that's captured the imagination of customers around the world. Our passion for further advancing smart mobility needs expert long-term partners. In joining forces with Waymo we are pioneering to push the boundaries of technology. Together we will deliver the self-driving Waymo Jaguar I-Pace with the grace, space and eco-pace that customers expect."

