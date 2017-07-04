Jaguar Introduces New 2.0-Litre Ingenium Petrol Engine For XE, XF and F-Pace

Jaguar recently introduced a brand new 296 bhp Ingenium petrol engine for its XE and XF sedans and also the F-Pace SUV. The 2.0-litre engine has four cylinders and pumps out 400 Nm of torque. With regards to the F-Pace, the engine is capable of propelling the SUV from standstill to 100 kmph in 6 seconds and also delivers a fuel efficiency of 15.73 kmpl. On the XF sedan, the engine is capable of a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 5.8 seconds and delivers a fuel efficiency of 17 kmpl. Lastly, the new Ingenium engine will also be put to use on the XE sedan. The 0-100 kmph time is a measly 5.5 seconds and it will run for 17.6 kilometres on a litre of petrol. Also, the XE sedan is an AWD powertrain.

(The Jaguar F-Pace will get the new 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine)

"We continue to broaden the range of our Ingenium engine family, giving customers more choice than ever before. Our new 300PS petrol engine provides the performance synonymous with Jaguar, while delivering enhanced fuel economy thanks to its state-of-the-art exhaust technology and pioneering valve train design. This clean and more efficient engine perfectly complements the advanced lightweight aluminium body structure of our XE, XF and F-PACE models," said Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering for Jaguar.

(The Jaguar XE will also get the new 2.0-litre Ingenium Petrol engine)

The models with the new engine will be badged as P300. The engine itself has twin-scroll turbochargers with ceramic ball-bearings to reduce friction and a high flow compressor wheel for better performance. The new engine will be paired with a ZF 8-speed gearbox. One can also choose to buy the XE and the XF between RWD and AWD models.

(Along with the F-Pace and the XE, the Jaguar XF will also get the new 2.0-litre Ingenium engine)

Apart from new engine, the 2018 models of the XF and XE also get a few new features such as gesture bootlid and Jaguar's Configurable Dynamics Tech, which allows the driver to personalise the auto gearbox along with throttle and steering settings according to their specific needs. Other new features include Forward Vehicle Guidance and Traffic Detection.