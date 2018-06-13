Jaguar India Opens Bookings For The 2018 F-Type SVR

Jaguar Land Rover India has started taking bookings of its fastest production car ever, the 2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR. The F-Type SVR has been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team at Jaguar Land Rover, and what's pushed to the maximum is the performance of the car. The F-Type SVR comes powered by a 5-litre Supercharged V8 engine that produces 567 bhp and develops 700 Nm of torque. Performance is paramount and hence, the car can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 3.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 322 kmph. The Jaguar F-Type SVR will be made available in Coupe and Convertible form. The car was first launched in India last year.

To make it quick though, Jaguar has had to make it light too. This has been achieved by the use of Titanium and Inconel exhaust system that saves 16 kg. Further savings are made by using forged 20-inch alloy wheels which save 13.8 kg, while the use of a new, larger rear bearing enables an increased stiffness of up to 37 per cent higher as compared to the conventional car. Moreover, the lightweight Magnesium construction of the seats saves an incredible 8 kilos of weight when compared with the previous generation models.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "The new F-Type SVR is the first Jaguar car to have been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations. Their ideas of precision engineering reflect brilliantly in each aspect of the car. Be it design, performance or comfort; sports car enthusiasts will experience all these features when behind the wheel of the new F-Type SVR."

The cabin of the car feature SVR performance seats and enhances the overall driving experience by an impressive notch. The F-Type SVR's V-MAX mode allows you to achieve astonishing speeds with minimum drag delivering pure driving pleasure and re-defining the art of performance. Wider Pirelli P-Zero tyres - 10 mm wider than standard F-TYPE tyres - offers improved grip and handling.

