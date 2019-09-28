Jaguar I-Pace Tops Pure Electric Vehicle Sales In Q2 In The UK

The Jaguar i-Pace electric car has become the top-selling pure electric vehicle in the United Kingdom (UK), in the second quarter of the 2019 calendar year that ended with June. During the April to June period, Jaguar sold 937 units of the I-Pace in the UK taking the top-spot among EVs, with the Renault Zoe and the Volkswagen e-Golf coming in right behind. When considering UK's complete plug-in car sales (including plug-in hybrids and range extenders) the I-Pace takes the third spot overall, right behind the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV, and the BMW i3, which is an electric car with a range extender.

Interestingly, the Jaguar I-Pace also tops the pure electric vehicle sales chart for the first half of this year, from January to June 2019. Here too the Renault Zoe and the Volkswagen e-Golf are right behind taking the second and third spot among pure electric cars. However, when we involve plug-in hybrids and range extenders, the I-Pace drops to the fourth position, with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, BMW 530e, and the BMW i3 taking the first, second and third position, respectively in overall plug-in car sales. Jaguar launched the I-Pace in the UK only last year, and in less than one year the car has become the top-selling pure electric vehicle in its home market.

Since its debut in March 2018, the Jaguar I-Pace has bagged 66 global awards

But sales numbers are not the only feathers on the Jaguar I-Pace's hat. Since its debut in March 2018, the car has bagged 66 global awards. This includes the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car, European Car of the Year, and German, Norwegian and UK Car of the Year.

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of 470 km (WLTP) and can charge from 0-80 per cent in 40 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger. It is driven by two electric motors mounted on each axle which puts out 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. The motors are compact and light and along with the transmission weigh just 78 kg.

