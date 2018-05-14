Jaguar I-Pace Race Car To Make Track Debut At Berlin E-Prix

As the Formula E calendar moves to Germany this weekend for the annual Berlin E-Prix at the iconic Templehoff airport, the race cars will be joined by another star attraction. Making its driving debut (not racing debut) for the first time ever will be the brand new Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race car. The car will be put through its paces at the Berlin E-Prix race track by the founder and CEO of Formula E, Alejandro Agag. The I-Pace race cars are set to make their racing debut in the Formula E support races later this year and will have 20 drivers going head to head in the eTrophy support series.

(Jaguar I-Pace Race Car with the Jaguar Formula E racecar)

While the regular street version of the Jaguar I-Pace was launched at the Geneva Auto Show earlier this year, the race version of these compact electric SUVs were showcased last year. The cars will be made especially by the Jaguar SVO or special vehicle division in a facility in Warwickshire in the United Kingdom. The Jaguar I-Pace race cars will be based on the street car that features over 400 bhp and gets all wheel drive. Jaguar has also tied up with Michelin to be the official tyre partners for the I-Pace eTrophy race series.

(Jaguar I-Pace Race Car will pack over 400 bhp) (Jaguar I-Pace Race Car will pack over 400 bhp)

Although final technical specifications for the I-Pace eTrophy race car haven't been announced yet, what we do know is that is will come with a load of aero bits, like seen in the pictures here, along with the usual race additions - a roll cage, racing seats, racing harness, etc. While the race car will be exclusively for track use, the street cars will make it to showrooms very soon taking on the likes of the Tesla Model X and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC.

