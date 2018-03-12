New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV : All You Need To Know

The design of the I-Pace is unlike other Jaguar cars but takes inspiration from the E-Pace and F-Pace, as well as the F-Type.

View Photos
The I-Pace is Jaguar's first production electric car

Jaguar had announced that it will be bringing its first production model electric car in 2018 and at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, the company introduced the world to the I-Pace. Jaguar has been extensively testing the car and in fact the design, according to Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, 'is developed by using physics'. There's a lot of time that the company has spent on the development of the car and we have to admit that the I-Pace is one of the most unconventional offering from the company in its long history. The Jaguar I-Pace marks the beginning of a new era for the company as the model will be competing against a host of electric cars in the future including the Tesla Model X, Mercedes EQ C and the Audi e-tron quattro.

Jaguar

Jaguar Cars

Here's All You Need To Know About the Jaguar I-Pace

  1. Jaguar has revealed prices for the I-Pace in the UK and the e-SUV starts at 58,995 Pounds (around ₹ 53 lakh).
  2. The design of the I-Pace is unlike other Jaguar cars but takes inspiration from the E-Pace and F-Pace, as well as the F-Type. Jaguar has also incorporated design elements from the C-X75
  3. The design hasn't moved away from the concept but the production I-Pace is slightly narrower, slightly taller and the wheels are smaller when compared to the concept.
  4. The all-electric car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central airdam. The car also comes with a lovely set of alloys and turn light integrated ORVMs.
    jaguar i pace
    (The absence of an engine up front sees the I-Pace get a shorter bonnet)
  5. It has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40 degrees to 40 degrees celcius. With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes.
  6. The Jaguar I-Pace measures 4682 mm in length, which is about 10 mm longer than the Jaguar XE, but the wheelbase has been stretched by a 160 mm over the sedan at 2990 mm.
  7. There's a total of 665 litres of bootspace which is extremely usable.
  8. Although the I-Pace isn't pitched as an off-roader, it's capable of a wading depth of 500mm.
  9. The cabin sees a similar layout as the Velar and it comes with mobile device charging options aboard, with three 12v sockets, six USB ports and one HDMI/HML port. The electric SUV uses the same radical dual-screen InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that Jaguar launched on the Range Rover Velar.
  10. Additionally, the InControl Remote app gets an Alexa skill that will let drivers ask Alexa-enabled devices for information on the I-Pace's charge level. It also comes with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and slots for tablets and laptops under the rear seats
  11. The Jaguar I-Pace is an SUV and is underpinned by an all-new aluminium platform along with two electric motors and Jaguar's own battery technology.
  12. The electric motors are mounted on each axle. The I-Pace uses a 90kWh battery pack, made up from 432 lithium-ion cells and mounted in a frame that's an integral structural component in the car's floor.
    jaguar i pace
    (The I-Pace can wade through 500m of water)
  13. The range is expected to be good for around 483 km; while power output is rated at 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. With all that power, the I-Pace can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, Jaguar claims.
  14. The 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, or 10 hours using a 7kW AC wallbox.
  15. Production of the new Jaguar I-Pace starts later in 2018, at Magna Steyr in Austria, alongside the E-Pace and takes 8 hours to build one I-Pace at this factory.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jaguar XF with Immediate Rivals

Jaguar XF
Jaguar
XF
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 54.33 - 69.27 Lakh *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Crore *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 70.17 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 41.93 - 52.29 Lakh *
View More
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities