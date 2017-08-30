British carmaker Jaguar has recently revealed the price of its most potent model in India - the Jaguar F-Type SVR. Available in both, coupe and convertible models, the new Jaguar F-Type SVR priced at ₹ 2.48 crore and 2.62 crore (ex-showroom India) respectively. Already known for its amazing looks and excellent performance, the SVR package only takes things a notch higher, offering improved styling, better equipment and more power. Built by Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, the SVR is the most powerful F-Type model yet.

Jaguar F-Type SVR comes in both coupe and convertible

Powering the new Jaguar F-Type SVR is the same 5-litre, supercharged V8 petrol engine that does duty in the regular F-Type, but for the SVR, but it has been tuned to delivers 567 bhp and develops 700 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and propels the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds before reaching a top-speed of 322 kmph. The convertible model goes from 0-100 kmph in the same amount of time but top-speed limited to 314 kmph. Unlike the F-Type R which has rear-wheel drive, the SVR gets all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.

Jaguar F-Type SVR comes with a 5-litre V8 engine

Visually, the Jaguar F-Type SVR looks sharper than the regular F-Type R model thanks to the host of exterior additions like - revised LED headlights and tail lights, 20-inch alloy wheels finished in satin grey treatment and titanium exhaust. The car also comes with a carbon fibre body kit that includes the rear spoiler, diffuser and front bumper. The SVR gets a tweaked suspension setup and comes with Pirelli P Zero tyres for better handling and grip. The cabin also comes with revised and more premium interiors that include the bespoke SVR seats, aluminium paddle shifters and SVR branding on the upholstery with contrast stitching.

Jaguar F-Type SVR features a wider carbon fibre spoiler and titanium quad exhaust

Jaguar also claims that the new F-Type SVR comes with numerous aerodynamic enhancements that include a precision front splitter and wider spoiler. The wider and more elevated wing gives a drag coefficient reduction of 2.5 percent and a lift coefficient reduction of 15 percent. At the same time, the smooth underfloor and rear diffuser reduce drag, manage air flow and improve stability.

