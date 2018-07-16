The Jaguar F-Type is the absolutely fantastic looking two-door coupe from the British manufacturer and the model has now received a new engine option in India. Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine as the new entry-level option on the F-Type. Prices for the Jaguar F-Type with the Ingenium engine starts at ₹ 90.93 lakh for the coupe and ₹ 1.01 crore for the convertible (all prices, ex-showroom India). The entry-level versions of the sports car are now powered by the new 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor will be sold alongside the V6 and V8 versions already on sale.

Jaguar Land Rover, President and Managing Director, Rohit Suri said, "We are very excited about the introduction of the 2.0-litre engine on the F-Type. This will make our sports car brand more accessible to Jaguar fans and customers across the spectrum. Enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by the appeal of this pure breed F-Type with its own unique driving character."

The new entry-level Jaguar F-Type is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The new Ingenium engine has helped in total weight savings of up to 52 kg, most of which is over the front axle, and makes for enhanced agility for the four-cylinder version. Jaguar also says it was tuned the chassis to complement the new engine even more with improved steering response and ride comfort.

(The Ingenium petrol engine allows for weight savings up to 52 kg)

While the numbers may seem tame compared to the higher-spec variants, the entry-level F-Type is likely to cater to a wider range of customers with its ₹ 1 crore price tag for the coupe. In contrast, the higher-spec F-Type uses a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 engine that churns out 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 260 kmph while 0-100 kmph comes up in 5.3 seconds.

The top-of-the-line Jaguar F-Type SVR gets the massive 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine with 567 bhp and a whopping 700 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 7-speed automatic. The SVR is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds while the top speed is rated at 322 kmph.

Like all other versions, a finely-tuned active exhaust is standard on entry-level F-Type, while the R-Dynamic variants feature a switchable active exhaust for a more involving driving experience.

In June this year, Jaguar introduced the 2018 F-Type SVR in the country with a subtle changes including revised bumpers at the front and rear, new LED daytime running lights with integrated indicators, as well as revised taillights. The SVR version, however, is priced at ₹ 2.65 crore (ex-showroom). The new entry-level F-Type models, meanwhile, will take on the Porsche 718 Cayman, BMW M4 and the likes.

