Jaguar F-Pace SVR Coming To India; Dealers Accepting Bookings

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR made its global debut at the new 2018 New York Auto Show and the performance SUV has now been listed on the brand's Indian website, hinting at a launch soon. The F-Pace SVR has been engineered by JLR's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division and comes with a 44 per cent hike in power output over the standard model. carandbike has also learnt that select dealers are also accepting bookings for the new model with deliveries slated for 2020. The Jaguar F-Pace gets cosmetic tweaks to add to the menacing look of the SUV, along with improvements to the chassis and aerodynamics. Jaguar Land Rover India is yet to officially announce the launch date for the F-Pace SVR.

Jaguar F-Pace 73.63 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The F-Pace SVR gets Lozenge quilted leather upholstery, SVR steering, sports seats & Supershift selector

The bulk of the changes come under the hood of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR that gets the top-of-the-line 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine that develops 542 bhp between 6000-6500 rpm and a meaty 680 Nm of peak torque available between 2500-5500 rpm. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with a SportShift Selector. The menacing SUV offers incredible performance figures with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283 kmph.

To handle all that additional power, JLR's SVO division has upgraded the chassis with progressive front and rear spring that are 30 per cent and 10 per cent stiffer respectively. The SUV also incorporates an anti-roll bar that reduces body roll by five per cent. It also gets larger brakes with 395 mm front and rear discs for improved stopping power. The F-Pace SVR also comes with quad exhaust tips, Active Exhaust System and a Variable Valve Active Exhaust System that helps create just the right exhaust note.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR comes with an Active Exhaust system

Visual highlights include larger air intakes up front along with vents on the side fenders that lower pressure on the wheel arches and reduce lift while offering improved high-speed stability. It also gets an SVR body kit, Lozenge quilted leather upholstery with SVR embossing, SVR steering wheel and aluminium paddle shifters. The SUV rides 21-inch forged alloy wheels that are 25 mm wider at the rear for better handling.

The Jaguar F-Pace is currently being offered with only the petrol engine in India with prices starting at ₹ 63 lakh (ex-showroom). You can expect the F-Pace SVR to be priced well over ₹ 1 crore, but substantially cheaper than the Range Rover SVR that is also on sale in the country.

