Jaguar F-Pace Receives 5 Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Jaguar's first-ever SUV - F-Pace, has turned out to be quite an impressive one and has been receiving accolodes ever since its arrival last year. Now, adding to its capabilities, the Jaguar F-Pace has received a full five-star safety rating in the Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash tests securing 93 per cent for adult occupant protection and 85 per cent for child occupant protection. The SUV also scored 80 per cent for pedestrian protection. Although the F-Pace has been on sale globally for the past 18 months, the Euro NCAP only tested the model now.

Jaguar F-Pace 70.17 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking on receiving five stars, Jaguar Land Rover, Executive Director - Product Engineering, Nick Rogers said, "The Jaguar F-PACE combines award winning design and engineering with exceptional safety. The lightweight aluminium intensive body of the 2017 World Car of the Year provides excellent protection alongside the dynamic performance customers expect from a Jaguar. Improvements to active safety technologies, such as Forward Traffic Detection and Driver Condition Monitoring, ensured F-PACE achieved the five-star Euro NCAP score."



The Euro NCAP results commented that the passenger compartment of the F-Pace remained stable in the frontal offset test. Protection of the knees and femurs was good for both dummies and a similar level of protection was provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sat in different positions.

Protection of the chest of the rear passengers was rated as marginal in the fullwidth rigid-barrier test, while the overall the protection of the driver and rear passenger was reported as adequate. The results also commented that the F-Pace scored maximum points in the side barrier and side pole impact tests with protection to critical body parts reported as good. The front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash.

The Jaguar F-Pace comes with a host of features on offer including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection, six airbags, stability control, ABS, and much more. The car also comes with a host of electronic driver aids.

The India-spec Jaguar F-Pace is powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine that produces 177 bhp at 4000 rpm and 430 Nm of peak torque between 1750-2500 rpm. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Jaguar F-Pace can hit 0-100 kmph in 8.7 seconds while the top speed is rated at 208 kmph. The Jaguar F-Pace is priced at ₹ 60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.