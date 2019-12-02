Jaguar E-Type Zero Development Put On Hold

It was last year that Jaguar confirmed that the E-Type Zero would be made as per requirements and that was after the overwhelming response it got after the EV sports car's debut in the concept form at Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest in September 2017. Jaguar Classic had announced that it would produce tailor-made E-types restored and convert it to electric power at the Classic Works facility in Coventry, UK.

Deliveries of the first electric E-type vehicles were expected to start from early 2020, however, a report in Electrek now states that the company has put the development of the Jaguar E-Type Zero on hold. According to the report, Jaguar Land Rover Classic sent out letters to clients who had expressed interest in the E-Type Zero which read, "I am contacting you as you were one of the first to express interest in the all-electric Jaguar E-type Zero. It is with regret that I inform you that we have taken a difficult decision to pause the development of the production vehicle for the time being."

The company has given no explanation for the pause in this development and neither is there any word on whether Jaguar Land Rover Classic will push the play button any time soon.

The Jaguar E-type Zero comes with modern equipment on the inside

The Jaguar E-Type Zero is based on the based on 1968 Series 1.5 Jaguar E-type Roadster and the concept when it was unveiled boasted of a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours, depending on the power source. Real world range has been set at around 270 km on a single charge. It's quicker than an original E-type too as 0 to 100 kmph takes only 5.5 seconds, about one second quicker than a Series 1 E-type.

Apart from its powertrain, modified instrumentation and fascia showcasing the latest touchscreen infotainment, the E-type Zero concept is largely original.

