New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar E-Type Zero Development Put On Hold

The Jaguar E-Type Zero is based on the based on 1968 Series 1.5 Jaguar E-type Roadster and the concept when it was unveiled boasted of a 40kWh battery

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Deliveries of the first electric E-type vehicles were expected to start from early 2020,

It was last year that Jaguar confirmed that the E-Type Zero would be made as per requirements and that was after the overwhelming response it got after the EV sports car's debut in the concept form at Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest in September 2017. Jaguar Classic had announced that it would produce tailor-made E-types restored and convert it to electric power at the Classic Works facility in Coventry, UK.

Deliveries of the first electric E-type vehicles were expected to start from early 2020, however, a report in Electrek now states that the company has put the development of the Jaguar E-Type Zero on hold. According to the report, Jaguar Land Rover Classic sent out letters to clients who had expressed interest in the E-Type Zero which read, "I am contacting you as you were one of the first to express interest in the all-electric Jaguar E-type Zero. It is with regret that I inform you that we have taken a difficult decision to pause the development of the production vehicle for the time being."

Jaguar

Jaguar Cars

XJ

XF

XE

F-Pace

F-Type

fgpvnkq

Jaguar Classic had announced that it would produce tailor-made E-types restored and convert it to electric power 

The company has given no explanation for the pause in this development and neither is there any word on whether Jaguar Land Rover Classic will push the play button any time soon.

hb5rgs1o

The Jaguar E-type Zero comes with modern equipment on the inside  

The Jaguar E-Type Zero is based on the based on 1968 Series 1.5 Jaguar E-type Roadster and the concept when it was unveiled boasted of a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours, depending on the power source. Real world range has been set at around 270 km on a single charge. It's quicker than an original E-type too as 0 to 100 kmph takes only 5.5 seconds, about one second quicker than a Series 1 E-type.

Apart from its powertrain, modified instrumentation and fascia showcasing the latest touchscreen infotainment, the E-type Zero concept is largely original.

0 Comments

Source: Electrek

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jaguar XJ with Immediate Rivals

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.31 Crore *
Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 57.97 - 71.79 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Tata Nexon EV To Make Its Global Debut In India
Tata Nexon EV To Make Its Global Debut In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities