Jaguar E-Pace Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The Jaguar E-Pace has scored a 5-Star safety rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. The E-Pace is the latest crossover from Jaguar and sits right below the popular F-Pace. Jaguar calls the E-Pace as its first every compact SUV. It scored 86 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection and 77 per cent for pedestrian protection. The compact SUV scored the maximum points the side barrier crash tests, side and frontal offset tests for child occupant protection. The E-Pace scored very well on protection of a pedestrian's head in case of a collision as well.

(2018 Jaguar E-Pace)

The E-PACE scored maximum points in the side barrier, as well as in the side and the frontal offset tests for child occupants. In the pedestrian tests, E-PACE scored highly, particularly for the protection of a pedestrian's head in the event of a collision. The SUV also features a bunch of safety equipment such as emergency braking with pedestrian detection, Matrix LED headlamps, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, pedestrian airbag and so on and so forth.

(2018 Jaguar E-Pace)

"Safety is one of our core customer principles and so we're delighted the Jaguar E-PACE has been recognised by Euro NCAP for its five-star safety credentials. The E-PACE will bring new customers to the Jaguar brand, particularly young families, so safety is an absolute priority and clearly we've delivered here. Combined with outstanding design and driving dynamics, the E-PACE is every bit a modern Jaguar", said Nick Rogers who is the Director, Group Engineering for Jaguar Land Rover.

The Jaguar E-Pace has hit the showrooms in UK and the prices start at GBP 28,500 ( ₹ 24.75 lakh). The E-Pace rivals the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. While there is no confirmation on Jaguar introducing the E-Pace in India, we believe the E-Pace could find quite a few takers in our SUV crazy country.

