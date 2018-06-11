Jaguar E-Pace Gets A New Engine And Other Updates

It has been barely a year since the Jaguar E-Pace was launched globally, and it has already started getting updates. The E-Pace now gets a new 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine which makes 197 bhp. Jaguar says that the 0-100 kmph run with this engine is done in 7.7 seconds and the overall fuel efficiency of the E-Pace with the new engine is 14.45 kmpl. This will be the third petrol engine on offer with the Jaguar E-Pace after the 246.5 bhp and the 296 bhp options. Also, all E-Pace engines now get a particulate filter as standard. These filters are fitted in the after-treatment system and trap ultra-fine particulates.

(2018 Jaguar E-Pace) (2018 Jaguar E-Pace)

Apart from the new engine, the E-Pace will also get something known as 'Smart Settings' which uses artificial intelligence algorithms that can learn your driving habits and therefore, anticipate needs and fulfil them without being told to. For example, the car will recognise the driver and then adjust the seat along with the climate control and the infotainment system accordingly. Up to eight profiles can be stored on the Smart Settings system. There is also an intelligent phone reminder system which can remind you if you have forgotten to carry your phone in the car. Jaguar offers the Smart Settings system as a part of the Connect Pro pack, which consists of a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot service, navigation, and other services as well.

The other update that the Jaguar E-Pace gets is 'Adaptive Dynamics'. The car uses continuous variable damper technology with a triple tube design and externally mounted hydraulic valves. This offers better ride quality and it can also be configured to have a dedicated off-road setting. The system monitors the vehicle movement ever 2 milliseconds and calculates the damping force every 10 milliseconds, thereby adjusting the suspension on the go continuously.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.