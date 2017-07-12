Jaguar E-Pace: All You Need To Know

Following the success of the Jaguar XE and the F-Pace, the British carmaker is now ready to add a new premium compact SUV to its line-up - the Jaguar E-Pace. Essentially the younger sibling of the Jaguar F-Pace, the all-new E-Pace is set to make its global debut tomorrow, on July 13, 2017. Over the last few months, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been extensively testing the E-Pace in various weather conditions and last month the company released the first teaser image of the SUV hinting at its imminent arrival. While the company will reveal the specification and other details at the world premiere, for now here's all that we know about the upcoming Jaguar E-Pace.
- The Jaguar E-Pace is an all-new model and the third new Jaguar nameplate to be added to the company's model line-up. The E-Pace will be the second performance SUV in the 'PACE' range after F-Pace, which was launched in India last year.
- As mentioned before, the Jaguar E-Pace will essentially be a baby F-Pace. Judging by the several spy images that were leaked over the past few months the new SUV shares its design and styling with the F-Pace. The face of the new E-Pace is what we expect to be identical to its older sibling as the headlamps appear to follow the same design pattern and the bonnet also looks quite similar.
- While the styling might be similar to the F-Pace, underneath, the E-Pace will be considerably different from its older sibling, which is clearly seen from its size and proportions. The E-Pace comes with a shorter wheelbase as well as overhangs and a more composed rear.
- Based on the spy shots we shared a few months back, the cabin of the upcoming Jaguar E-Pace will see a lot of unique attributes and design elements. For starters, the E-Pace doesn't seem to get paddle shifters like the F-Pace does and unlike Jaguar's signature rotary dial for changing gears, the E-Pace test mule featured a shifter lever for the auto box.
- The Jaguar E-Pace will feature standard all-wheel drive technology and an all-Ingenium line-up of engines, as well as a suite of connected technology and convenience features.
- Under the hood, the Jaguar, the Jaguar E-Pace is likely to come with the new Ingenium family of engines, both the 2-litre petrol and 2-litre diesel. In fact, a hybrid setup is expected to be part of the line-up, either from day one or at least later in the model's lifecycle.
- While the global launch is likely to happen later this year, we expect Jaguar Land Rover to introduce the new E-Pace in India at the 2018 Auto Expo.
