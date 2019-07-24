Jaguar Confirms J-Pace SUV In The Works

Jaguar has confirmed that the J-Pace SUV is in the works and a select few got a chance to see what the car is like. The J-Pace will be positioned above the F-Pace and it is likely to be underpinned by the MLA platform which will also spawn the next-generation Land Rover and its hardware will be developed with electrification in mind. The company had already announced its electrification plan worldwide. Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving customers more choice. The company is also set to introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles and that has already started with the I-Pace.

There are more cars coming though and this includes the replacements for the current XE and F-Type. Of course, there's also the all-electric version of the flagship sedan, XJ, which is set to make its mark in the market very soon. the model all-electric XJ which will succeed the combustion version which rolled off the production line for the last time on July 5.

Codenamed Road Rover, the new generation Jaguar XJ will also get cosmetic changes along with the electric motor. Reports suggest that the XJ will be turned in to a five-door sedan instead of the current 4-door body. It is understood that the design layout for the new XJ is ready and the company will soon start working on it. This new design language will also be seen in the future Jaguar models.

Additionally, considerably less expensive 'baby Jags' (possibly badged A-Pace or B-Pace) have not been ruled out. Dr. Ralph Speth, Jaguar CEO also stressed that Jaguar (plus sister manufacturer, Land Rover) are definitely not for sale to Peugeot-Citroen, Fiat-Chrysler, Hyundai-Kia or any other motor manufacturing companies.

