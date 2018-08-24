Jaguar Classic Will Build All-Electric E-Type; Deliveries To Start By 2020

Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the original concept for 'the most beautiful electric car in the world', Jaguar Classic has confirmed it will offer all-electric E-types for sale. The news follows the EV sports car's debut in the concept form at Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest in September 2017. Jaguar Classic will produce tailor-made E-types restored and converted to electric power at the Classic Works facility in Coventry, UK.

An EV conversion service for existing E-type owners will also be offered. To preserve the authenticity of the base vehicle, the EV conversion will be fully reversible. Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, said: "We've been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar E-type Zero concept. Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic. E-type Zero showcases the incredible heritage of the E-type, and the expertise and craftsmanship at Classic Works, while demonstrating Jaguar Land Rover's dedication to creating zero emission vehicles across every part of the business, including Jaguar Classic."

Technical specifications and pricing details are not out yet but Jaguar Classic is now taking orders from potential E-type Zero clients. Deliveries of the first electric E-type vehicles are expected to start from early 2020.

Jaguar Classic is targeting a range in excess of 274 km for the all-electric E-type, and this will be helped by the car's low kerb weight and sleek aerodynamics. The concept is powered by a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours, depending on the power source. Apart from its powertrain, modified instrumentation and fascia showcasing the latest touchscreen infotainment (which will be available as an option), the E-type Zero concept is largely original.

An electric powertrain with single-speed reduction gear has been specially designed for the E-type, and this has been done by utilising many components from the Jaguar I-PACE. Its lithium-ion battery pack has the same dimensions, and similar weight, to the standard E-type's six-cylinder petrol XK engine and is in the same location.

The electric motor lies just behind the battery pack, in place of the E-type's gearbox. A new propshaft sends power to a carry-over differential and final drive. According to the folks at Jaguar, the electric E-Type drives, handles, rides and brakes like an original E-type with front-rear weight distribution unchanged.

