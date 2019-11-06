New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Classic Reintroduces Original E-Type Toolkit

The owner's toolkit was originally offered with Series 1 and Series 2 E-types and hasn't been available since the final Series 2 was produced in 1971.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The E-type toolkit can be purchased online and it is also offered as an option to customers

Jaguar Classic is reintroducing the original Jaguar E-type toolkit, making it available for the first time in nearly 50 years. The owner's toolkit was originally offered with Series 1 and Series 2 E-types and hasn't been available since the final Series 2 was produced in 1971. This has been a possibility because of access to engineering records, Jaguar Classic's Genuine Parts experts have been able to reproduce the toolkit to authentic specifications. The Jaguar branded tools come in a period-correct leatherette-covered canvas roll, and feature all items needed to carry out routine maintenance on the iconic sports car.

7nv3gm58

Jaguar Classic's Genuine Parts experts have been able to reproduce the toolkit to authentic specifications 

Jaguar

Jaguar Cars

XJ

XF

F-Pace

XE

F-Type

The tools included in the Jaguar Classic E-type Toolkit include Adjustable spanner, Tyre valve key, Pliers, Tyre pressure gauge, Points screwdriver, Feeler gauge, Three-piece screwdriver, Spanner 3/4 x 7/8 AF, Spanner 9/16 x 5/8 AF, Spanner 1/2 x 7/16 AF, Spanner 11/32 x 3/8 AF, Box Spanner 7/16 x 1/2, Box Spanner 9/16 x 5/8, Box Spanner 3/4 x 7/8, Sparking plug spanner, Tommy bars (one short, one long), Valve timing gauge, Grease gun, Handbrake adjusting wrench, Brake bleed tin and tube

mcl3aet

The Jaguar branded tools come in a period-correct leatherette-covered canvas roll 

Dan Pink, Director of Jaguar Classic, said, "The original E-type toolkit has become a collector's item thanks to its rarity and historic appeal. We've had customers across the world contact us about obtaining one, which is why we decided to manufacture the toolkits again to their original specification. It's the perfect finishing touch for E-type aficionados."

0 Comments

The E-type toolkit can be purchased online and it is also offered as an option for E-type Reborn restoration customers. E-type Reborn is a complete service from Jaguar Classic, offering the unique opportunity to buy a fully restored and highly collectible E-type direct from the vehicle's original manufacturer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jaguar XJ with Immediate Rivals

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.31 Crore *
Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 57.97 - 71.79 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities