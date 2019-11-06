Jaguar Classic Reintroduces Original E-Type Toolkit

The E-type toolkit can be purchased online and it is also offered as an option to customers

Jaguar Classic is reintroducing the original Jaguar E-type toolkit, making it available for the first time in nearly 50 years. The owner's toolkit was originally offered with Series 1 and Series 2 E-types and hasn't been available since the final Series 2 was produced in 1971. This has been a possibility because of access to engineering records, Jaguar Classic's Genuine Parts experts have been able to reproduce the toolkit to authentic specifications. The Jaguar branded tools come in a period-correct leatherette-covered canvas roll, and feature all items needed to carry out routine maintenance on the iconic sports car.

Jaguar Classic's Genuine Parts experts have been able to reproduce the toolkit to authentic specifications

The tools included in the Jaguar Classic E-type Toolkit include Adjustable spanner, Tyre valve key, Pliers, Tyre pressure gauge, Points screwdriver, Feeler gauge, Three-piece screwdriver, Spanner 3/4 x 7/8 AF, Spanner 9/16 x 5/8 AF, Spanner 1/2 x 7/16 AF, Spanner 11/32 x 3/8 AF, Box Spanner 7/16 x 1/2, Box Spanner 9/16 x 5/8, Box Spanner 3/4 x 7/8, Sparking plug spanner, Tommy bars (one short, one long), Valve timing gauge, Grease gun, Handbrake adjusting wrench, Brake bleed tin and tube

The Jaguar branded tools come in a period-correct leatherette-covered canvas roll

Dan Pink, Director of Jaguar Classic, said, "The original E-type toolkit has become a collector's item thanks to its rarity and historic appeal. We've had customers across the world contact us about obtaining one, which is why we decided to manufacture the toolkits again to their original specification. It's the perfect finishing touch for E-type aficionados."

The E-type toolkit can be purchased online and it is also offered as an option for E-type Reborn restoration customers. E-type Reborn is a complete service from Jaguar Classic, offering the unique opportunity to buy a fully restored and highly collectible E-type direct from the vehicle's original manufacturer.

