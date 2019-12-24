New Cars and Bikes in India

Jagdish Khattar, Former Maruti Top Executive, Booked By CBI For Fraud Case

Jagdish Khattar, who was a part of Maruti Suzuki's top brass, has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for fraud case. He had taken a loan of Rs. 170 crore from Punjab National Bank after leaving Maruti Suzuki in order to launch Carnation Auto.

| Published:
2,518  Views
View Photos
Jagdish Khattar spent 14 years with Maruti Suzuki and retired as the MD in 2007

Highlights

  • Jagdish Khattar availed a loan of Rs. 170 crore from Punjab National Bank
  • He started Carnation Auto, a multi-brand used car sales & service chain
  • He retired as MD of Maruti Udyog Limited in 2007

Former Maruti Suzuki top boss, Jagdish Khattar, has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a bank loan fraud case. After leaving Maruti Suzuki, Khattar had availed a loan of ₹ 170 crore from the Punjab National Bank. According to documents sourced, Khattar is yet to repay around ₹ 110 crore and the outstanding amount had turned into a non-productive asset (NPA) in 2015. In the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the CBI, the agency says that Jagdish Khattar and his company, Carnation Auto India Limited has allegedly caused a loss of ₹ 110 crore to Punjab National Bank.

carandbike did reach out to Jagdish Khattar for a comment and he replied, saying, "Carnation is a bonafide business failure. There is no wrong doing. A detailed forensic audit was conducted earlier this year by a leading independent auditor and nothing amiss was found. The Bank has now referred it to CBI as a part of the process followed by them. Search was conducted by CBI but nothing incriminating was found. We will be vindicated once the investigation is completed."

CBI alleges that Khattar along with 'unknown public servants' cheated the bank of the amount of ₹ 110 crore. CBI has registered an FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, in regards to a complaint registered by Punjab National Bank. The case was registered on December 20, 2019.

0 Comments

Jadish Khattar was working with Maruti Suzuki from 1993 till 2007, where he retired as the Managing Director of erstwhile Maruti Udyog Limited and it was after superannuating from Maruti Udyog, that Khattar started his own venture in form of Carnation Auto, which is a multi-brand used car sales and service company, which is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in the National Capital Region.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.47 - 10.88 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.21 - 10.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.73 - 12.6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.72 - 6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.38 - 13.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.26 - 6.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.29 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
MG ZS Electric SUV Review
MG ZS Electric SUV Review
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities