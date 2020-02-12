New Cars and Bikes in India

Italjet Dragster Scooter Production Set To Begin

The radical and avant garde Italjet Dragster is set to get into production from May 2020, but it will not be offered on sale in India.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Italjet Dragster will go into production from May 2020

Highlights

  • Italjet Dragster to be available around the world
  • India is not considered as a market by Italjet
  • The Dragster will be available in 125 cc and 200 cc engines

Italian scooter manufacturer Italjet is all set to begin production of the 2020 Italjet Dragster from May 2020. The Italjet Dragster will be available in two engine formats - either a 125 cc, or a 200 cc four-stroke, and deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2020. Instead of traditional forks, there's hub steering at the front, with a horizontally placed adjustable shock. And the radical and futuristic design is suitably complemented by the exposed trellis frame, finished in a choice of glossy colours.

9r6a8jo8

The Italjet Dragster will be available in two engine variants - 125 cc and 200 cc

The 125 cc variant has a maximum power of 14.9 bhp at 10,000 rpm with peak torque of 12.5 Nm kicking in at 7,750 rpm. The Dragster 125 runs on a front 12-inch and rear 13-inch wheel combination with a 175 mm front disk brake and 240 mm rear disk brake with CBS. Kerb weight is rated at 108 kg. The 200 cc variant puts out 19.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,250 rpm, with 17 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 6,250 rpm. Wheels and brakes are the same as the 125 cc, but the 200 cc comes with single-channel ABS, and kerb weight is rated at 112 kg.

0 Comments

Italjet sees Germany and the UK as the Dragster's biggest markets, but says that it will be available in several markets around the world. Although the Dragster is expected to make it to some Asian markets, India is not being considered for now. That's understandable. Without local assembly or manufacturing, the Dragster will be an expensive proposition for a price sensitive market like India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 2.05 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 78,551 - 1.08 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.57 - 1.61 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 2.07 - 2.1 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 - 1.12 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.33 - 1.77 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.49 - 1.96 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Skoda’s First Electric SUV To Be Called Enyaq
Skoda’s First Electric SUV To Be Called Enyaq
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 94,956
2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 94,956
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities