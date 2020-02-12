Italjet Dragster Scooter Production Set To Begin

Italian scooter manufacturer Italjet is all set to begin production of the 2020 Italjet Dragster from May 2020. The Italjet Dragster will be available in two engine formats - either a 125 cc, or a 200 cc four-stroke, and deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2020. Instead of traditional forks, there's hub steering at the front, with a horizontally placed adjustable shock. And the radical and futuristic design is suitably complemented by the exposed trellis frame, finished in a choice of glossy colours.

The Italjet Dragster will be available in two engine variants - 125 cc and 200 cc

The 125 cc variant has a maximum power of 14.9 bhp at 10,000 rpm with peak torque of 12.5 Nm kicking in at 7,750 rpm. The Dragster 125 runs on a front 12-inch and rear 13-inch wheel combination with a 175 mm front disk brake and 240 mm rear disk brake with CBS. Kerb weight is rated at 108 kg. The 200 cc variant puts out 19.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,250 rpm, with 17 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 6,250 rpm. Wheels and brakes are the same as the 125 cc, but the 200 cc comes with single-channel ABS, and kerb weight is rated at 112 kg.

Italjet sees Germany and the UK as the Dragster's biggest markets, but says that it will be available in several markets around the world. Although the Dragster is expected to make it to some Asian markets, India is not being considered for now. That's understandable. Without local assembly or manufacturing, the Dragster will be an expensive proposition for a price sensitive market like India.

