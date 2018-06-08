Italian Volt Unveils Lacama For The Reunion

Italian Volt, an electric motorcycle manufacturer which unveiled the company's first electric motorcycle - the Lacama last year, has showcased a special, one-off Lacama motorcycle for The Reunion. The Reunion is an event dedicated to the world of scramblers, cafe racers and classics, and Italian Volt celebrated the company's one-year anniversary from the unveiling of the Lacama prototype by dedicating the electric motorcycle to the event. Inspired by trackers, custom bikes used in speedways, and dirt oval flat tracks, the special customised Lacama features knobby tyres.

The Italian Volt Lacama has a top speed of 180 kmph

The custom-made "Lacama for The Reunion" was entirely made according to Matteo Andreani, founder of The Reunion, who together with Italian Volt designers selected all the materials and components until he got the final layout of the motorcycle.

"We are very happy of the project developed with Matteo" says Nicola Colombo, founder of Italian Volt. "Besides being a friend of mine, he was very responsible and accurate in his choices. Our mission is to design motorcycles that show the uniqueness of our clients and represent an ultimate frontier; this is exactly what happened at 'The Reunion'".

The Lacama promises a top speed of 180 kmph, and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 4 seconds, from the electric motor which puts out a massive 280 Nm of torque. Other features on the Lacama include a full digital dashboard, internet connected, and automatic software updates. It also allows access to updates including battery efficiency and range increase. Estimated range on a full charge of battery is 200 km on a single charge. The Lacama promises fast charging in just 40 minutes and is produced in limited edition and only on demand. Each bike has an approximate price tag of 40,000 Euros (roughly around ₹ 31 lakh).

