Italian Performance Electric Bike Brand Energica May Make India Debut

Italian high-performance electric bike manufacturer Energica Motor Company is looking to enter India, and introduce its high-end electric motorcycles, according to a report. Headquartered in Modena, Italy, Energica is the supplier of electric race bikes to each of the 18 riders, across 11 teams participating in the FIM MotoE World Cup. One of the bikes, the Energica Ego Corsa, the track variant of the Energica Ego, produces 120 kW (around 161 bhp) of continuous power and 200 Nm of instantaneous torque, with a claimed top speed of over 280 kmph.

According to a media report which quotes a senior executive at Energica, the brand has been concentrating on US and Europe, but now it intends to concentrate on Asia, and is exploring the possibility of selling the electric bikes in India.

"Thailand, Vietnam and Japan are more involved in bikes, but the next step for sure will be India and China. We have not set a timeline, but we will try to be in India by the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021," the senior executive is quoted as having said.

Energica currently has three diffferent electric motorcycle models on sale

The Italian company currently has three models - Energica Eva Ribelle, Ego and Eva EsseEsse 9 - under streetfighter and race replica genres. These bikes are sold in Europe, US, Japan, South Africa and Hong Kong. The Energica Ego+ generates peak power of 107 kW (145 bhp) and has a top speed of 240 kmph, and has a claimed city range of 400 km on a single charge. The Ego +, with a slightly lower range, is priced at $ 22,565 (around ₹ 16 lakh).

So far, it's not clear if Energica intends to fully import its performance electric motorcycles in India, or will have some plans to set up an assembly unit from completely knocked down (CKD) kits. Given the high pricing and limited volumes, it's unlikely that Energica will be looking to invest in an assembly facility yet, so these bikes are expected to be positioned at the higher end of the premium bracket.

