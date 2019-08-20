The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 1.9 automatic is about Rs. 3 lakh more expensive than the standard trim

Isuzu India has introduced the D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck with the new 1.9-litre diesel engine and an automatic transmission. The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z-Prestige is a new limited edition variant that gets the new engine and transmission option, which is priced at a premium of about ₹ 3 lakh over the standard 2.5-litre diesel version with the 6-speed manual gearbox. That said, the new motor packs more power than the 2.5-litre oil burner belting out 148 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is currently offered in the BS4 version. The motor though will be upgraded to BS6 norms later in the year, while the older mill could be discontinued post the April 2020 deadline.

The new V-Cross gets subtle cosmetic changes, while the new engine brings the biggest change

The new 1.9-litre diesel engine is already available in international markets, which the company says is more powerful and efficient despite the lower displacement. In terms of upgrades, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets a new interior with the dual-tone brown and grey perforated leather seats, soft touch material on the dashboard and door trims. The premium pick-up also comes with live-surround speakers mounted on the roof.

The new Isuzu V-Cross Z-Prestige trim also gets upgraded safety kit including six airbags - driver, front passenger, front side and full length curtain). The pick-up also comes with Brake-Override system (BOS) as part of the standard features. Other notable features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system; Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity, bi-LED headlamps, 18-inch aloy wheels, shark fin antenna and roof rails.

The cabin gets new brown and grey leather upholstery and soft touch materials for a premium feel

The Isuzu V-Cross is available in three trims - Standard, Z and the new limited edition Z-Prestige. The Z-Prestige variant gets four colour options - Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Pearl White and Cosmic Black, while the other variants are offered in Obsidian Grey and Titanium Silver. The Isuzu V-Cross lifestyle pickup is the only offering of its kind in the country and does not have a direct. As a 4x4 though, it does compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, Ford Endeavour and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.