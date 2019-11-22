New Cars and Bikes in India

Isuzu To Introduce BS6 Range In Early 2020; Prices To Hike Up To ₹ 4 Lakh

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X SUV will get the maximum hike between Rs. 3-4 lakh, while prices for the D-Max Regular cab and the D-Max S-Cab will increase by Rs. 1-1.5 lakh.

All models in the Isuzu India line-up will witness a hike price with the BS6 version

Isuzu Motors India has announced that the company will be closing production of its BS4 compliant range of vehicles by the end of December 2019. The automaker plans to introduce the BS6 compliant range by early 2020 and has also said that the vehicles will see a substantial price hike by up to ₹ 4 lakh over the current asking prices, depending on the model. The range-topping Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X SUV will get the maximum hike between ₹ 3-4 lakh, while prices of its commercial range including the D-Max Regular cab and the D-Max S-Cab will increase by ₹ 1-1.5 lakh.

Isuzu

Isuzu Cars

D-Max V-Cross

D-Max

MU-X

Speaking on the increase in prices, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Isuzu Motors India spokesperson said, "There is an air of uncertainty prevailing amongst vehicle buyers in the country. As per the government announcement, BS4 vehicles purchased on or before March 31, 2020, will continue to run even after implementation of BS6 norms coming in force from April 2020. Isuzu would like to notify its new and existing customers about the price hike next year and urge its customers to make appropriate vehicle purchase decisions whilst availing scheme benefits that come with the range of Isuzu utility vehicles."

The price hike is largely unavoidable on all cars due to the BS6 upgrades that include engine upgrades and mechanical changes. The diesel versions also need the addition of an ad blue tank that contains urea and helps reduce the emissions further to meet the stringent norms. For those looking to purchase a new Isuzu vehicle, now would be a good time for some benefits. Almost all manufacturers will be making the transition to BS6 starting next year with the deadline slated for March 31, 2020.

