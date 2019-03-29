New Cars and Bikes in India

Isuzu To Increase Prices Of The D-Max From April

Isuzu will increase the prices of both the models by 2 Per Cent which will be effective from April 1.

View Photos
Isuzu will increase the prices of both the models by 2 Per Cent.

Highlights

  • Isuzu will increase the prices from April 1, 2019.
  • The D-Max Pick-Up Trucks will become expensive by 2 per cent.
  • Isuzu has cited rising prices of the input costs as the reason.

Isuzu Motors India has announced to increase the prices of its commercial pick-up range- the D-Max Regular Cab and the D-Max S-Cab. The company has decided to increase the prices by 2 per cent which will be effective from April 1. Following a series of price hike by carmakers like Mahindra, Tata Motors, Renault and Nissan, even Isuzu has made the price hike announcement citing similar reasons. The company has cited rising input costs and distribution costs as the reason for the increase in prices.

It has become a common practice for automakers to adjust prices of select models at the beginning of a financial year in a bid to sustain their margin. Isuzu has increased the prices of its commercial range which means only the D-Max pick-up trucks will get more expensive. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross which is more of a lifestyle vehicle will see no change in the prices.

Isuzu

Isuzu Cars

D-Max

D-Max V-Cross

MU-X

0 Comments

The D-Max Regular Cab and the S-Cab are priced at ₹ 7.40 lakh and ₹ 8.89 Lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the pick-up trucks are powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which churns out 78 bhp and 176 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Isuzu D-Max with Immediate Rivals

Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu
D-Max
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra
Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Big Pik-Up
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors
Gurkha
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra
TUV300 Plus
Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks
Tata Safari Storme
Tata
Safari Storme
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500
TAGS :
Isuzu D-Max Isuzu D-Max Prices Isuzu Pick-Up Trucks Isuzu cars in India Isuzu Price Hike Isuzu Cars Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab Isuzu D-Max S-Cab

Latest News

Isuzu To Increase Prices Of The D-Max From April
Isuzu To Increase Prices Of The D-Max From April
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Inaugurates Its 1,000th Dealership In India
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Inaugurates Its 1,000th Dealership In India
Nissan India To Increase Prices Of The Datsun GO And GO+ From April
Nissan India To Increase Prices Of The Datsun GO And GO+ From April
Ducati Diavel 1260 Receives 2019 Red Dot Design Award
Ducati Diavel 1260 Receives 2019 Red Dot Design Award
Mahindra Mojo UT 300 Offered With Discounts Up To Rs. 60,000
Mahindra Mojo UT 300 Offered With Discounts Up To Rs. 60,000
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
Kia To Showcase Three Concept Cars At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Kia To Showcase Three Concept Cars At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Renault Samsung XM3 Unveiled At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Renault Samsung XM3 Unveiled At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected
Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected
Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019
2020 BMW 1 Series Details Revealed
2020 BMW 1 Series Details Revealed
Tata Motors Sales Cross Over 1 Million Units In 2018
Tata Motors Sales Cross Over 1 Million Units In 2018
Honda Civic Receives 2400 Bookings In 40 Days
Honda Civic Receives 2400 Bookings In 40 Days
Mugen Shinden Unveils Latest Electric Superbike For 2019 Isle Of Man TT
Mugen Shinden Unveils Latest Electric Superbike For 2019 Isle Of Man TT
Standalone Metro Systems Not Effective, Need Shared Mobility & Electric Vehicles: Venkaiah Naidu
Standalone Metro Systems Not Effective, Need Shared Mobility & Electric Vehicles: Venkaiah Naidu

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Isuzu Cars

Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 17.37 - 19.12 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 30.83 - 32.89 Lakh *
x
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Colombia
Nissan India To Increase Prices Of The Datsun GO And GO+ From April
Nissan India To Increase Prices Of The Datsun GO And GO+ From April
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities