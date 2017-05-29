Isuzu MU-X vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner: Specifications Comparison

Isuzu recently launched the MU-X SUV in India to replace the MU-7 as the company's flagship model in the country. While globally, the Isuzu MU-X has been present since 2013, this is the first time that the model and arrived on our shores and it rivals the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner, two of the top players in the segment. One of the reasons why the MU-7 failed to make its mark in the Indian market was because the SUV looked outdated and not as feature-rich as its aforementioned rivals. As for the new Isuzu MU-X, the SUV is a lot more modern both visually and in terms of features and equipment, but can it really go up against the Fortuner and the Endeavour? Let's find out.

Isuzu MU-X 28.08 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Design and Dimensions:

The new Isuzu MU-X is based on the new-generation D-Max pickup truck and comes with some of the same styling bits. Along with premium styling bits like chrome grille, projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, the Isuzu MU-X also comes with massive dimensions that go with its 7-seater SUV nature. The MU-X's platform was developed in collaboration with General Motors so the SUV comes with a bit of that American flavour. As for the Ford Endeavour, it is a pure-bred American SUV and that is clearly visible from its tall and wide stance coupled with the heavy chrome grille flared wheel arches and the soberness of the overall design. The Toyota Fortuner at the same time looks a lot more premium and upmarket compared to the other two. The design and styling look aggressive at the same time very futuristic with the sharp LED headlamps and bold character lines. There is also no shortage of chrome on the Fortuner either; in fact, it might very well be the one to use the most amount of chrome among its rivals, which is also one of the reasons why it has worked so well with the Indian buyers.

The Isuzu MU-X is the newest entrant in the full-size SUV space

In terms of dimensions, all three SUVs are more or less in the same vicinity. That said, the Ford Endeavour is the biggest among all three at a total length of 4892 mm, a width of 1860 mm, and a height of 1837 mm. In comparison, the Isuzu MU-X comes second, measuring - 4825 mm in length, 1860 mm in width, and 1825 mm in height, while the Fortuner is 4795 mm long, 1855 mm wide, and 1835 mm tall. The American SUV also has the longest wheelbase among all at 2850 mm followed by the MU-X at 2845 mm and finally, the Fortuner with the shortest wheelbase of 2745 mm. The Ford Endeavour also comes with the highest ground clearance of 225 mm whereas, the other two tie at 220 mm.

Dimensions Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Isuzu MU-X Length 4795 mm 4892 mm 4825 mm Width 1855 mm 1860 mm 1860 mm Height 1835 mm 1837 mm 1825 mm Wheelbase 2745 mm 2850 mm 2845 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm 225 mm 220 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 80 litres 80 litres 65 litres

Cabin and Key Features:

All three SUVs are proper sever-seater models that come with comfortable seating options upholstered in faux leather. The cabin of the Isuzu MU-X is very simplistic and most of the controls are limited to the centre console while the remaining parts are quite minimalistic. The three-spoke steering wheel looks a bit dated but it does come with mounted controls for music, telephony, and more. Other comfort features include climate control, aircon vents for all three rows, integrated 7-inch infotainment system, cruise control, centre locking with keyless entry feature and more. As for safety features, the India-spec Isuzu MU-X will include dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts for the child seat, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA).

The Ford Endeavour is the biggest in dimensions among all three SUVs

The Ford Endeavour comes with bucket-seat at the front, multi-information display, keyless entry, power windows with one touch and anti-pinch action and rear parking sensors. The new Ford Endeavour also gets voice control functionality on the steering wheel, rain sensing wiper, dual-zone AC-automatic climate control, cruise control, power folding 3rd-row seat, terrain management system, and more. On safety front, it gets 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme, traction control system, hill launch and decent assist, and Ford MyKey among others.

The Toyota Fortuner's cabin at the same time looks as high-end and futuristic as its exterior. The Fortuner is fitted with premium materials all over including leather-upholstered seats, leather side panels, leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel and more. The feature list is a lot more expansive and includes a touchscreen infotainment system with audio connectivity and navigation, ambient lighting, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, automatic climate control, electric tailgate and a whole lot more. The SUV continues to offer three-row seating with the second and third row foldable, to make way improved cargo space. Safety features are also similar to the other two with offerings like - airbags, ABS, rear parking sensor, rear parking camera, keyless entry and much more.

The Toyota Fortuner is the most premium-looking and the most expensive

Engine Specifications:

The Isuzu MU-X comes with only one engine option, a 3-litre diesel engine that makes 174 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed sequential shift automatic transmission and is also offered in a 4x4 'Terrain Command' variant with an electronic shift-on-the-fly rotary dial.

The Ford Endeavour, on the other hand, comes with two diesel engine option - 3.2- and 2.2-litre Duratorq engine. While the smaller 2.2-litre oil burner makes 158 bhp and 385 Nm of peak torque, the bigger 3.2-litre engine churns out 197 bhp and 470 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 6-speeds manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Fortuner comes with a 2.8-litre motor with 175 bhp of peak power and the Fortuner also gets both an automatic and a manual gearbox option right from launch. The torque figure on the manual is 420 Nm whereas the automatic is more powerful at 450 Nm of peak output. The SUV also gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine that makes 164 bhp of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

Price:

Isuzu MU-X: ₹ 23.99 lakh - ₹ 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Ford Endeavour: ₹ 24.49 lakh - ₹ 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Toyota Fortuner: ₹ 26.66 lakh - ₹ 31.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)