Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation

The Isuzu MU-X will come with a host of updates to make it more relevant and up-to-date

Isuzu first launched the MU-X SUV in India in May last year and now it's all ready to bring in a facelift of the car. The facelift of the MU-X promises to add to the appeal of the car by providing some comprehensive updates to the car which makes it more relevant and keeps up with its competitors. On the outside the MU-X facelift now gets projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights. It also comes with a reworked front grille and bumper. The fog lamps are larger now and sport chrome inserts for a premium touch.

At the rear, the Isuzu MU-X facelift will also sport revised tail lamps and even the rear bumpers have been restyled. There's now a large spoiler at the rear but in terms of design, the SUV remains largely unchanged. However, the new alloy wheels do add a bit of oomph to the whole bit. We wait to see the feature list of the car though to know exactly what all has been added to the kitty.

The Isuzu MU-X facelift comes with new rear bumpers

With respect to power, the Isuzu MU-X facelift is likely to continue using the same 3.0-litre diesel engine from the current model. The oil burner is tuned to produce 174 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered only with a 5-speed automatic transmission, while there's a 4x4 Terrain Command variant on offer with the shift-on-fly dial. Internationally though, the MU-X facelift was downsized to a 1.9-litre diesel for South East Asian markets.

The Isuzu MU-X facelift comes with a 7-seat configuration

The Isuzu MU-X facelift is a seven-seater full-size SUV and competes against a host of offerings including the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and will also lock horns against the upcoming Mahindra Y400. Currently priced at ₹ 24.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) we might see the addition of a premium amount for all the features offered. Expect the MU-X facelift to be priced at around ₹ 25 lakh - ₹ 26 lakh (ex-showroom)

