Isuzu Motors To Increase Prices From January 2019

Isuzu Motors has announced its plan to increase the price of its range of D-MAX Pick-ups and MU-X SUV with effect from 01 January 2019. The company has announced that the overall prices will go up by 1 to 2 per cent for the for the commercial range - D-MAX Regular Cab & D-Max S-Cab, while prices of the lifestyle and adventure Pick-up - D-MAX V-Cross and MU-X SUV will go up by 3 to 4 per cent. This translates to a price increase in the range of ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the model and variant.

Stating the reason for this new price hike, Isuzu Motors India says that the increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs. Incidentally, it was just a couple of month ago, in September 2018 that the company increased the price of all D-Max models, right from the Regular Cab models to the 4x4 adventure Pickup - D-Max V-Cross, by 2 to 3 per cent, seeing a hike in ex-showroom price between ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 50,000.

That time around the company did not touch the price of the MU-X, considering the SUV was supposed to receive a facelift in October. The 2018 Isuzu MU-X facelift was launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 26.34 lakh for the 4x2 version, going up to ₹ 28.31 lakh for the 4x4 version (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The D-Max V-Cross, on the other hand, is currently priced at ₹ 14.82 lakh to ₹ 16.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

