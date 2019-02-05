Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh

Isuzu Motor India, Mitsubishi Corporation India and Metal One India today announced contributing to the 'National Road Safety' initiative. As part of this initiative, the three companies had undertaken a yearlong Road Safety CSR initiative in and around SriCity region (Chittoor District), Andhra Pradesh in 2018. As the first year agenda concludes, the companies say that the initiative focused on increasing road safety awareness and measures to reduce road accidents in and around the region. During this period, the companies donated road safety equipment and tools to local authorities.

The Road Safety Awareness programme was organised for the Bus Drivers who transport employees to the factories located in SriCity to commemorate this occasion with the support of District Transport Department. Furthermore, as part of the initiative, the companies also installed an electronic safety message display system in the area, besides presenting emergency rescue equipment and tools to the authorities.

Commenting on the initiative, Naohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, "We are extremely happy to contribute to the 'National Road Safety' initiative. Our efforts have helped the commuters and all community stakeholders in the region and we strongly believe these initiatives will significantly reduce road accidents and promote road safety." As for Eisuke Shiozaki, CMD, Mitsubishi Corporation India, he added, "While road safety gaining more attention in India, we are happy to extend our committed support to this cause, especially in the state of Andhra Pradesh."

The road safety initiative undertook by the three companies included activities such as Route Risk Assessment study on NH16, covering a total distance of nearly 75 km from Chennai to Sulurupeta via SriCity, Road safety awareness campaigns in Schools & Colleges, advanced safety training for drivers, setting up an Electronic Safety message display system at the state border check-post, donation of road safety items deployed across the 12 km Satyavedu State Highway, donation of emergency tools to local police and fire authorities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.