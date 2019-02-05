New Cars and Bikes in India

Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh

Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Metal One India had undertaken a yearlong Road Safety CSR initiative in and around SriCity region (Chittoor District), Andhra Pradesh in 2018.

View Photos
As part this initiative, the companies donated road safety equipment and tools to local authorities

Isuzu Motor India, Mitsubishi Corporation India and Metal One India today announced contributing to the 'National Road Safety' initiative. As part of this initiative, the three companies had undertaken a yearlong Road Safety CSR initiative in and around SriCity region (Chittoor District), Andhra Pradesh in 2018. As the first year agenda concludes, the companies say that the initiative focused on increasing road safety awareness and measures to reduce road accidents in and around the region. During this period, the companies donated road safety equipment and tools to local authorities.

The Road Safety Awareness programme was organised for the Bus Drivers who transport employees to the factories located in SriCity to commemorate this occasion with the support of District Transport Department. Furthermore, as part of the initiative, the companies also installed an electronic safety message display system in the area, besides presenting emergency rescue equipment and tools to the authorities.

Commenting on the initiative, Naohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, "We are extremely happy to contribute to the 'National Road Safety' initiative. Our efforts have helped the commuters and all community stakeholders in the region and we strongly believe these initiatives will significantly reduce road accidents and promote road safety." As for Eisuke Shiozaki, CMD, Mitsubishi Corporation India, he added, "While road safety gaining more attention in India, we are happy to extend our committed support to this cause, especially in the state of Andhra Pradesh."

0 Comments

The road safety initiative undertook by the three companies included activities such as Route Risk Assessment study on NH16, covering a total distance of nearly 75 km from Chennai to Sulurupeta via SriCity, Road safety awareness campaigns in Schools & Colleges, advanced safety training for drivers, setting up an Electronic Safety message display system at the state border check-post, donation of road safety items deployed across the 12 km Satyavedu State Highway, donation of emergency tools to local police and fire authorities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Isuzu Motor India Mitsubishi India Metal One India Road Safety Activity

Latest News

Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh
Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Hands Over Engines To Engineering Students
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Hands Over Engines To Engineering Students
Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Venkatram Mamillapalle Replaces Sumit Sawhney As Renault India's Managing Director
Venkatram Mamillapalle Replaces Sumit Sawhney As Renault India's Managing Director
Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again
2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Launch Details Revealed
2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Launch Details Revealed
Mahinda Imperio Recalled To Fix Faulty Rear Axle
Mahinda Imperio Recalled To Fix Faulty Rear Axle
Tesla To Buy Battery Tech Maker Maxwell Technologies For $218 Million
Tesla To Buy Battery Tech Maker Maxwell Technologies For $218 Million
DS7 Crossback Caught Testing In India
DS7 Crossback Caught Testing In India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Deliveries Commence In India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Deliveries Commence In India
Tata Motors Showcases Environmentally Friendly Products At Clean Tech Environment 2019
Tata Motors Showcases Environmentally Friendly Products At Clean Tech Environment 2019
Ferrari Records Over 10 Per Cent Sales Growth In 2018
Ferrari Records Over 10 Per Cent Sales Growth In 2018
Harley-Davidson Issues Global Recall For Street Range Including India
Harley-Davidson Issues Global Recall For Street Range Including India

Latest Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Isuzu models

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 17.37 - 19.12 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 30.83 - 32.89 Lakh *
x
Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes
Hero Electric Is Offering Old Petrol Two-Wheeler Owners An Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 6000 To Switch To Electric Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Deliveries Commence In India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Deliveries Commence In India
Yamaha Scooters Get Unified Braking System With Maintenance-Free Batteries
Yamaha Scooters Get Unified Braking System With Maintenance-Free Batteries
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities