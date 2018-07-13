Isuzu India Rolls Out 10,000th Vehicle From Its Sri City Plant

Isuzu Motors India today rolled out the 10,000th vehicle from the company's Sri City plant, in Andhra Pradesh. The milestone vehicle to be rolled out of the assembly line was the 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross adventure utility vehicle, which went on sale in India in May 2016. Interestingly, Isuzu India breached the 10,000 sales milestone in India, back in March 2018 itself, which also included the vehicles that were manufactured at Hindustan Motors' facility near Chennai, till early 2016. This D-Max V-Cross, on the other hand, simply marks the 10,000th vehicle to be rolled out of the Sri City plant alone.

Commenting on the milestone, Naohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, "The roll-out of the 10,000th vehicle from SriCity marks an important milestone in the journey of Isuzu in India. It is a testimony to show our commitment to India and the trust Indian customers have built on us and our products. It is just the beginning and we will continue to remain focused on our core objectives of delivering value and quality through our products."

Isuzu India commenced production at the Sri City plant in April 2016 and the D-Max V-Cross was also the first model to be rolled out of the assembly line. Currently, the plant also caters to other Isuzu models, including, the company's flagship model MU-X and Isuzu D-Max S-CAB and Regular Cab models for the commercial segment. In addition to the domestic market, Isuzu's Sri City plant also caters to export markets like Nepal and Bhutan.

