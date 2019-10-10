New Cars and Bikes in India

Isuzu Inaugurates New Lifestyle Showroom In Mumbai

The new Isuzu brand showroom is called the Isuzu Cafe and is a mix of adventure, travel and exploration, qualities that the automaker stands for.

Takeshi Hirano, VP - Sales & Marketing, Isuzu India & Zeenal Shah, Sales Head, Blue Tokai Coffee Roaster

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors recently inaugurated its new brand showroom in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The new Isuzu Cafe, as the company calls it, is located in the upscale neighbourhood of Nariman Point and depicts the "celebration of a lifestyle that encapsulates travel, adventure and exploration." The Isuzu V-Cross pick-up and the MU-X SUV identify with these qualities as rugged offerings that can take on the terrain off the tarmac. The new showroom has been built in a partnership between Isuzu India and speciality coffee company, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.

The Isuzu brand store will permanently showcase the D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X and will also serve freshly brewed coffee made from Arabica beans sourced from single-estate farms across the company. The store will also offer vehicles for test drives. The company has dedicated dealer touchpoints located in 45 locations across the country.

The Isuzu Cafe gets an upmarket positioning intended for its premium models. Its commercial D-Max pick-up range will continue to be sold through the standard dealerships pan India. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross recently updated the option of an automatic transmission in India, while the Isuzu MU-X facelift was launched in October last year. The automaker has also teased the next-generation D-Max for the South East Asian market, and the model will make its way to India as well in the future.

