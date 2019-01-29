Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019

Isuzu Motors India today announced its decision to extend the company's 'D-Serve' scheme for D-Max Regular Cab models till March 31, 2019. The company introduced the D-Serve warranty scheme in September 2018 and it offers customers 3 years / 100,000 km warranty, free periodic maintenance package (inclusive of certain wear & tear items) at no additional cost. This excludes accidental damage related repairs.

Isuzu India says that it has received an encouraging response from the customers, prompting the company to extended the scheme. Furthermore, the company claims the scheme offered significant value in terms of 'low cost of ownership' of the vehicle at no additional cost. Existing Isuzu D-Max pickup truck owners can visit their nearest ISUZU authorized dealer outlet for more details on the scheme.

Isuzu's D-Max range in India includes the regular D-Max cab and D-Max S-Cab, both of which cater to the commercial market. The pickup is powered by a 78 bhp turbocharged diesel engine, which comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox with overdrive for better drivability and efficiency.

