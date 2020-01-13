New Cars and Bikes in India

Isuzu Extends 8 Year / 2 Lakh Km Warranty On BS4 MUX SUV Till March 31, 2020

The '5ecure' package on the ISUZU mu-X was launched in the year 2018 when the facelift model was launched.

The Isuzu MU-X Facelift was launched in 2018.

Highlights

  • The offer is applicable only on BS4 models.
  • It has been extended to March 31, 2020.

Isuzu is now offering eight year / 2 lakh km extended warranty package on the BS4 MU-X till March 31, 2020. Earlier the company had limited the offer till December 31, 2019 only but has now extended the deadline in a bid to clear the remaining stock. The '5ecure' package on the Isuzu mu-X was launched in the year 2018 when the facelift model was launched and it includes three years extended warranty on powertrain along with five years comprehensive warranty and free periodic maintenance under '5ecure package'.

Isuzu MU-X

32.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Isuzu MU-X

The company is providing the extended warranty package as complementary with the SUV and will not charge any additional cost. The extended warranty package will be available only on the BS4 models, till the stock lasts. The new package is also transferable to a second owner of the SUV, in case it's being resold.

0 Comments

Isuzu Motors India had already announced that it stop production of its BS4 compliant range of vehicles by the end of December 2019. The company will introduce the BS6 compliant range by early 2020 and has also said that the vehicles will see a substantial price hike by up to ₹ 4 lakh, depending on the model.

