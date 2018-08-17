New Cars and Bikes in India

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version

With the growing demand for automatic vehicles in the country, Isuzu too considering the possibility of introducing the V-Cross automatic with the 5-speed automatic shared with the MU-X SUV.

View Photos
The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is likely to use the same 5-speed automatic transmission from the MU-X

Highlights

  • The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is currently available with a 5-speed manual
  • There is a small demand for an automatic version, according to Isuzu
  • Isuzu's next products will be based on the V-Cross pick-up platform

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was launched in 2016 and quickly became a favoured choice among off-roading enthusiasts. However, the lifestyle pick-up is only offered with a manual transmission at present, and with the growing affinity towards automatic vehicles, the V-Cross could be next in line to get an automatic transmission. Speaking to CarAndBike Isuzu Motors India, Vice President - Service, Customer Relations, EA & PR, Capt. Shankar Srinivas said that the team in considering the possibility of introducing an automatic variant of the D-Max V-Cross.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

16.78 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Also Read: 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India With Updates

While manual transmissions have been generally more popular with off-roaders as it lends more control to the driver. Capt. Srinivas said that there has been a small but growing demand for the automatic version of the pick-up as well. Isuzu certainly has the technology to introduce the V-Cross Automatic should there be enough demand.

lnrmj5ig

(India's former fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was announced Isuzu India's brand ambassador recently)

Advertisement

Isuzu India also retails the MU-X SUV in the country, which is based on the same V-Cross platform and is offered with only the automatic transmission. Should Isuzu introduce the V-Cross Automatic in the future, it is likely to come with the same 5-speed automatic with Sequential Shift & Brake Shift Lock, which will send power to all four wheels.

Also Read: Cricketer Jonty Rhodes Announces As Brand Ambassador For Isuzu India

Isuzu has also confirmed that the company will continue to focus on the pick-up based platform for its future models and will continue to add new variants. There are no new plans for introducing models in other segments. The company will also continue to expand its product range in the higher segments, and won't be introducing models in the entry-level segments.

2018 isuzu d max v cross

(The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross received cosmetic upgrades in 2018)

Launched about two years ago, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross received a substantial update earlier this year receiving new LED daytime running lights instead of fog lamps, LED taillights and a redesigned tailgate. The lifestyle pick-up truck also comes with a new chrome bumper, and side steps as part of the upgrade. The cabin received major updates as well including black leather seats, six-way adjustable driver's seat, rear view camera and a 2-DIN audio system. The 2018 edition also gets auto cruise control as part of the standard kit.

0 Comments

Power on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross comes from a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produces 132 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission on the V-Cross that sends power to all four-wheels. The model is priced from ₹ 14.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Isuzu D-Max V-Cross with Immediate Rivals

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500
Tata Hexa
Tata
Hexa
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai
Tucson
Tata Safari Storme
Tata
Safari Storme
Tata Xenon XT
Tata
Xenon XT
Force Motors One
Force Motors
One
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra
TUV300 Plus
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors
Gurkha
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero
TAGS :
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Automatic Isuzu Cars Isuzu Motors India Pick-up truck

Latest News

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
F1: Carlos Sainz To Join McLaren In 2019
F1: Carlos Sainz To Join McLaren In 2019
Mercedes-Benz India Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To 4 Per Cent
Mercedes-Benz India Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To 4 Per Cent
50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility
50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility
Cricketing Legend Jonty Rhodes Announced As Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Brand Ambassador In India
Cricketing Legend Jonty Rhodes Announced As Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Brand Ambassador In India
Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free
Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

88 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

124 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

112 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Alternatives

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 13.9 - 20.41 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.08 - 29.78 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 12.24 - 17.97 Lakh *
Tata Xenon XT
Tata Xenon XT
₹ 11.22 - 12.9 Lakh *
Force Motors One
Force Motors One
₹ 10.81 - 16.81 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 10.32 - 13.96 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
View More
Explore D-Max V-Cross
×
Explore Now
x
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities