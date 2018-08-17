Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is likely to use the same 5-speed automatic transmission from the MU-X

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was launched in 2016 and quickly became a favoured choice among off-roading enthusiasts. However, the lifestyle pick-up is only offered with a manual transmission at present, and with the growing affinity towards automatic vehicles, the V-Cross could be next in line to get an automatic transmission. Speaking to CarAndBike Isuzu Motors India, Vice President - Service, Customer Relations, EA & PR, Capt. Shankar Srinivas said that the team in considering the possibility of introducing an automatic variant of the D-Max V-Cross.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 16.78 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India With Updates

While manual transmissions have been generally more popular with off-roaders as it lends more control to the driver. Capt. Srinivas said that there has been a small but growing demand for the automatic version of the pick-up as well. Isuzu certainly has the technology to introduce the V-Cross Automatic should there be enough demand.

(India's former fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was announced Isuzu India's brand ambassador recently) Advertisement

Isuzu India also retails the MU-X SUV in the country, which is based on the same V-Cross platform and is offered with only the automatic transmission. Should Isuzu introduce the V-Cross Automatic in the future, it is likely to come with the same 5-speed automatic with Sequential Shift & Brake Shift Lock, which will send power to all four wheels.

Also Read: Cricketer Jonty Rhodes Announces As Brand Ambassador For Isuzu India

Isuzu has also confirmed that the company will continue to focus on the pick-up based platform for its future models and will continue to add new variants. There are no new plans for introducing models in other segments. The company will also continue to expand its product range in the higher segments, and won't be introducing models in the entry-level segments.

(The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross received cosmetic upgrades in 2018)

Launched about two years ago, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross received a substantial update earlier this year receiving new LED daytime running lights instead of fog lamps, LED taillights and a redesigned tailgate. The lifestyle pick-up truck also comes with a new chrome bumper, and side steps as part of the upgrade. The cabin received major updates as well including black leather seats, six-way adjustable driver's seat, rear view camera and a 2-DIN audio system. The 2018 edition also gets auto cruise control as part of the standard kit.

Power on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross comes from a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produces 132 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission on the V-Cross that sends power to all four-wheels. The model is priced from ₹ 14.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.