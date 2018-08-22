New Cars and Bikes in India

Isuzu D-Max Pick-Ups To Get More Expensive From September

From September 1, 2018, price of all Isuzu D-Max pick-up trucks will be increase in the rang of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom).

View Photos
The price of the entire Isuzu D-Max range will go up between 2 & 3 per cent across all variants

Highlights

  • The complete range of D-MAX Pick-ups will get more expensive
  • The increase in price is expected to be between 2 & 3 per cent
  • The hike in price is due to the increasing input and distribution cost

Isuzu Motors will increase the price of its D-Max pick-up truck range in India from September 1, 2018. The company will be hiking the price of all D-Max models, right from the Regular Cab models to the 4x4 adventure Pick-up - D-Max V-Cross. The price of the entire range will go up between 2 & 3 per cent across all variants, which means the price hike will be in the range of ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 50,000 (ex-showroom). Isuzu Motors said that the reason for the price hike is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

16.78 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

This is the second time that the company has announced a price hike in India this year. Back in January, the carmaker announced a price increase for its entire range of Pick-ups and SUV, which was 3 and 4 per cent across the model range. Back then, the price of the D-Max (Regular Cab - Commercial Vehicle) went up by approximately ₹ 15000, while the flagship.

Advertisement
0 Comments

Isuzu's D-Max range in India includes the regular D-Max cab and D-Max S-Cab, which cater to the commercial market, while the flagship D-Max V-Cross an adventure pick-up for 4x4 enthusiasts. Currently, the D-Max cabs are priced in the range ₹ 6.86 lakh to ₹ 8.66 lakh, while the D-Max V-Cross comes in two variants, priced at ₹ 14.28 lakh and ₹ 15.78 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Isuzu D-Max V-Cross with Immediate Rivals

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500
Tata Hexa
Tata
Hexa
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai
Tucson
Tata Safari Storme
Tata
Safari Storme
Tata Xenon XT
Tata
Xenon XT
Force Motors One
Force Motors
One
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra
TUV300 Plus
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors
Gurkha
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero
TAGS :
Isuzu D-Max Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Isuzu India Isuzu Motors India

Latest News

Honda Amaze Crosses 30,000 Units In Just Three Months
Honda Amaze Crosses 30,000 Units In Just Three Months
Isuzu D-Max Pick-Ups To Get More Expensive From September
Isuzu D-Max Pick-Ups To Get More Expensive From September
Aston Martin To Recreate DB5 From James Bond's Goldfinger
Aston Martin To Recreate DB5 From James Bond's Goldfinger
No GST On Petrol, Diesel In Near Future As Centre, States Not In Favour
No GST On Petrol, Diesel In Near Future As Centre, States Not In Favour
Renault Teases New Arkana Crossover Ahead Of 2018 Moscow Motor Show Debut
Renault Teases New Arkana Crossover Ahead Of 2018 Moscow Motor Show Debut
Mid-Engined Chevrolet Corvette Could Be Called 'Zora'
Mid-Engined Chevrolet Corvette Could Be Called 'Zora'
Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV Launched In Sri Lanka
Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV Launched In Sri Lanka
Skoda Makes Its One Millionth SUV
Skoda Makes Its One Millionth SUV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Old Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spot The Difference
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Old Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spot The Difference
Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Launch Details Announced
Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Launch Details Announced
F1: Pierre Gasly Will Switch From Torro Rosso To Red Bull Racing For 2019 Season
F1: Pierre Gasly Will Switch From Torro Rosso To Red Bull Racing For 2019 Season
Benelli 502S Cruiser Registered In China
Benelli 502S Cruiser Registered In China
2019 Honda CBR600RR To Become 10 kg Lighter
2019 Honda CBR600RR To Become 10 kg Lighter
Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 Discontinued In India
Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 Discontinued In India
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison

Popular Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

88 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

131 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

109 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

25 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Alternatives

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 13.9 - 20.41 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.08 - 29.78 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 12.24 - 17.97 Lakh *
Tata Xenon XT
Tata Xenon XT
₹ 11.22 - 12.9 Lakh *
Force Motors One
Force Motors One
₹ 10.81 - 16.81 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 10.32 - 13.96 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
View More
Explore D-Max V-Cross
×
Explore Now
x
Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 Discontinued In India
Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 Discontinued In India
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals: Petrol and Diesel Variant Price Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Old Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spot The Difference
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Old Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spot The Difference
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities