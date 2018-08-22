Isuzu D-Max Pick-Ups To Get More Expensive From September

The price of the entire Isuzu D-Max range will go up between 2 & 3 per cent across all variants

Isuzu Motors will increase the price of its D-Max pick-up truck range in India from September 1, 2018. The company will be hiking the price of all D-Max models, right from the Regular Cab models to the 4x4 adventure Pick-up - D-Max V-Cross. The price of the entire range will go up between 2 & 3 per cent across all variants, which means the price hike will be in the range of ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 50,000 (ex-showroom). Isuzu Motors said that the reason for the price hike is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.

This is the second time that the company has announced a price hike in India this year. Back in January, the carmaker announced a price increase for its entire range of Pick-ups and SUV, which was 3 and 4 per cent across the model range. Back then, the price of the D-Max (Regular Cab - Commercial Vehicle) went up by approximately ₹ 15000, while the flagship.

Isuzu's D-Max range in India includes the regular D-Max cab and D-Max S-Cab, which cater to the commercial market, while the flagship D-Max V-Cross an adventure pick-up for 4x4 enthusiasts. Currently, the D-Max cabs are priced in the range ₹ 6.86 lakh to ₹ 8.66 lakh, while the D-Max V-Cross comes in two variants, priced at ₹ 14.28 lakh and ₹ 15.78 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

