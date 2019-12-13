Isuzu Announces 8 Year/ 2 Lakh Km Warranty On The MU-X SUV

Carmakers in India are going all out, as regards offers are concerned, to make sure that the minds, of the customers buying their products, are at ease. And this means bringing out comprehensive warranty offers. We've already seen Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Nissan, coming out with big offers as far as warranty and service is concerned. Isuzu Motors, now, has come out with an 8-year/200,000 kms warranty on the MU-X SUV.

Under this warranty scheme, Isuzu will offer 3 years extended warranty on powertrain in addition to the 5 years comprehensive warranty & free periodic maintenance under 5ecure package, at no additional cost. The offer will be available only on the MU-X SUV and it will only be available on the BS4 models. The company has also made it clear that the offer is applicable with immediate effect till December 31, 2019.

Isuzu MU-X 32.51 Lakh

Isuzu Motors India had already announced that it stop production of its BS4 compliant range of vehicles by the end of December 2019. The automaker plans to introduce the BS6 compliant range by early 2020 and has also said that the vehicles will see a substantial price hike by up to ₹ 4 lakh over the current asking prices, depending on the model.

