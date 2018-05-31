Isle of Man TT 2018: Rider Dies During Superbike Qualifying

Dan Kneen had a fall from his Tyco BMW at Churchtown on the opening lap of the practice session

Isle of Man TT racer Dan Kneen had a fall from his Tyco BMW at Churchtown on the opening lap of the practice session around the 59 km mountain course for the superbike race on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the 30-year-old racer from Onchan died at the scene of the incident, and the session had to be red-flagged. A second incident also took place subsequently when 36-year-old Steve Mercer collided with a course car and was seriously injured and has been transferred to hospital in Liverpool.

In the first incident, TT organisers said, "Dan Kneen died following injuries sustained during the Superbike qualifying session on the Isle of Man. Dan had an accident at Churchtown on the first lap of the session and died at the scene of the incident."

"ACU events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Dan's partner Leanne, his family and his many friends in the road racing community and beyond."

Dan made his mountain course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008 and won an unprecedented three races - the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races. He achieved his first podium in last year's Superstock Race, finishing third in the Superstock TT Race. He has a fastest official lap of 130.347 mph (209.773 kmph), which he set in last year's Superstock Race.

Kneen joined Tyco BMW after impressing last year at the Ulster Grand Prix, when he was called in as a replacement for the injured Ian Hutchinson.

