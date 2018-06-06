Isle of Man TT 2018: Dean Harrison Bags Supersport TT

Silicone Kawasaki rider Dean Harrison won his first race of this year's Isle of Man TT in the second Monster Energy Supersport race. The 29-year-old broke the official lap record in Saturday's Superbike TT with his stunning 134.432 mph (216.347 kmph) lap only to be forced to retire after his bike developed a mechanical problem with the clutch. On Wednesday, Harrison led from the off to win by 18.671 seconds from Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph) in second and James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) in third position. This is Harrison's second TT win, following his win in the Lightweight category in 2014. He also has three Classic TT titles to his name.

Harrison set the lap at 129.09 mph (207.75 kmph), which narrowly missed Michael Dunlop's new lap record for the class, set in the first Supersport race, of 129.197 mph (207.922 kmph) on his MD Racing Honda.

Michael Dunlop, who now has 17 titles with the first Supersport race win, had been in second place, chasing Harrison, but he was handed a 30 second penalty for speeding in the pit lane, and in the end finished fifth behind Connor Cummins. Dunlop went 0.214 kmph over the 60 kmph limit at the end of lap two. Winner Harrison described the penalty as "harsh". Josh Brookes finished in sixth position (McAMS Yamaha) while Lee Johnston took seventh on his Padgetts Honda, ahead of Gary Johnson on his Triumph.

Meanwhile in the SES TT Zero, Michael Rutter of Team Mugen set a new lap record for electric bikes to claim victory in the TT Zero race. The 46-year-old became the first rider to complete the one-lap sprint of the 60 km course at an average speed of more than 120 mph. He broke the lap record by setting an average of 121.824 mph (196.05 kmph), well clear of John McGuinness' 119.279 mph (191.96 kmph) record set in 2015.

