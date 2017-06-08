Isle of Man TT 2017: Three Racers Lose Lives In Separate Crashes

The Isle of Man TT is one of the most challenging and exciting motorcycle races in the world, but has also developed a reputation for being increasingly dangerous as well. Adding to its fatality count, 2017 edition of Isle of Man TT claimed lives of three races since the event commenced earlier this week. Davey Lambert was first to crash on the opening Superbike race, followed by Jochem van den Hoek, who crashed in the Superstock race. Alan Bonner turned out to be the third racer to lose life in this year's event.

Davey Lambert crashed at the opening Superbike race of the 2017 Isle of Man and succumbed to his injuries. The 48-year-old was racing a Kawasaki and crashed on the third lap at Greeba Castle. He was treated at the scene and then transferred to Nobles hospital, after which he was transferred to Aintree University hospital at Liverpool. He passed away on Tuesday morning. The rider had made his debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2014, and was making his TT debut.

Jochem van den Hoek died after sustaining injuries in the Superstock race

Meanwhile, Dutch rider Jochem van den Hoek from Netherlands, passed away after succumbing to his injuries in a crash at the 11th milestone in the Superstock race. The 28-year-old was representing the TC Racing Team on a litre-class Honda Fireblade and had achieved his best ever finish in Sunday's Superbike race.

Irish born Alan Bonner was the third rider to lose his life at the Isle of Man on 7th June 2017, after crashing at the 33rd Milestone on the Mountain section during qualifying. The 33-year-old was riding for Noel Williamson Racing and had previously finished 30th in the Superstock race earlier that day. Bonner made his Isle of Man debut in 2014 and had a best result of 15th in the Senior race achieved in 2015. He was also a regular competitor at Irish national road races and was the Irish road race, Senior support champion in 2010.

Alan Bonner became the third rider to lose his life at Isle of Man this year

A statement issued by the Lambert family said, "He [Davey] went out of this world in exactly the way he would have wanted, doing what he loved. He was a big man with an even bigger heart who will be sorely missed by so many. As a family we would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support. We would like to thank all of the amazing doctors and nurses who tried so hard to save Davey's life at the scene, Nobles Hospital and Aintree University Hospital. We know you did everything you possibly could to help him and for that we are eternally grateful. Ride Fast Lambo."

Isle of Man TT race organisers - ACU Events said they wished to pass on their deepest sympathy to his family and friends with respect to all three riders.

There's no denying the Isle of Man TT race is extremely risky, but is considered to be rewarding by most racers. Last year, the death count at Isle of Man was at five, while a total of 32 riders lost their lives over the past decade. Between 1907 and 2016, a total of 251 riders have lost their lives at the Isle of Man TT circuit.