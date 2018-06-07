Isle of Man 2018: Michael Rutter Wins TT Zero

Michael Rutter, piloting the Team Mugen machine, became the first rider to clock a more than 120 mph (193.12 kmph) lap of the 60 km Mountain Course at the one-lap Isle of Man TT Zero race. Rutter went around the Mountain Course at an average speed of 121.824 mph (196.05 kmph) on his Mugen Shinden machine, and got his sixth TT victory. Daley Mathison finished second and Lee Johnston came third on the podium. Rutter was flagged off by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and later received his trophy from the Duke on the TT podium.

"It was drummed into me all week that the team wanted to break the lap record so it's been a hard week with only one practice lap. I had a sleepless night last night. Every time you go out on the course you pick up something new, or try something different and Mugen pulled it all out today. I wasn't hanging around and it was quite scary in places," said Rutter.

Rutter created a new lap record in the class breaking John McGuinness' 2015 record by over 20 seconds in his win. Daley Mathison and the University of Nottingham team crossed the line also with a lap of 119.224 mph to beat McGuinness' old lap record. During the one-lap race, Rutter's teammate Lee Johnston had to pull up on the side of the road after his chain came off, but he continued after fixing the chain to take third position on the podium.

