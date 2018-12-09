New Cars and Bikes in India

Is This The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-Litre Diesel, 6-Speed MT Model?

The on-test Maruti Suzuki Ciaz spotted recently comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, which indicates this particular MPV could be powered by the upcoming 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's new 1.5-litre diesel engine has been under development for a while now

Images of an on-test new-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga have surfaced online, and this could very well be the upcoming 1.5-litre diesel model. While there is no badging on the MPV that could assert our belief, this particular 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga does come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, which is what we are expecting the new diesel engine to be paired with. Maruti Suzuki has been working on the new 1.5-litre oil burner for a while now, and it's expected to replace the existing Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDIS motor in the Ertiga and the Ciaz.

Also Read: New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review

6ku1g6uk

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-litre diesel engine will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched in India just last month, and the MPV was introduced with the new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the tried a tested 1.3-litre diesel motor. Currently the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, the petrol version also gets an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter. The new 1.5-litre diesel engine, as mentioned before, will come mated to a 6-speed manual unit, which we also get to see in these latest spy shots. While the engine specs are still unknown, the new and bigger 1.5-litre engine will offer more power and torque and is also expected to get the smart hybrid technology (SHVS) like the current variants.

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained

uet039m

Visually the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-litre diesel will remain identical to the existing model

Visually, the model remains identical to the new-gen Ertiga, which is already on sale, and we do not expect to see any new cosmetic updates. The MPV will continue to get the new bold and straight face with the hood line having moved slightly up and the wide chrome grille along with re-profiled bumper which gets wide C-shape housing for the fog lamps, simply adds to the butch looks. It also gets new Projector headlamps which look sleek as compared to the one on the first-generation model. The rear too looks fresh especially with the way the tailgate has been done. It's slightly scooped and gets profiling which makes it look much appealing over its predecessor. Also, the new Volvo XC60 like boomerang-shaped tail lamps and new rear bumper profiling add to the dose of freshness.

The new Ertiga packs more features with the likes of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto being offered on the top spec models. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will have a roof mounted AC vents for the third row and also get wooden inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel for a more premium looking interior as compared to the first gen model. The MPV offers a boot capacity of 209 litres, which can be expanded to 809 litres with the second third row folded.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi

