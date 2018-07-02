Is A Triumph Daytona 765 In The Making?

Triumph has already announced the testing of the 2019 Triumph Moto2 engine in Aragon, Spain, last month, where several teams carried out tests on the chassis and ECU of their respective bikes. Three chassis manufacturers - Kalex, KTM and NTS tested their new prototypes powered by the 765 cc, Triumph in-line three cylinder engine. The 2019 Moto2 championship will move to the new Triumph engine, a race-spec version derived from the Triumph Street Triple ₹ The race-spec Moto2 engine gets some changes, in the form of a taller first gear, modified cylinder head, titanium valves and stiffer springs, a tuneable slipper clutch and a race-spec ECU.

Triumph has been testing the Moto2 prototype with the 765 cc engine for a few months now Advertisement

During the latest round of tests of the Moto2 engine by chassis manufacturers, there was also an official Triumph test mule with Triumph badging and the number 765 written on its tail section. It still may not be a prototype test mule of an upcoming Daytona 765, and Triumph maintains that the motorcycle in question is a test mule used to test and develop the engine and ECU for Moto2.

The Moto2 prototype with Triumph badging is said to be used to test the engine and ECU

The Triumph Daytona 675 was updated last in 2013, and with no new upgrade in the horizon, it's imminent that it will only be a matter of time before a Daytona 765 production-model sees the light of day. Now, the question is - if there's a production model in the making, is Triumph testing it? And if it is in the making, is a new Daytona 765 being tested alongside the tests for the Moto2 engine? The Triumph-badged test bike for the Moto2 tests uses components quite different to the test bikes used by the Moto2 teams. While the Kalex, KTM and NTS teams had Moto2 test bikes with frames which didn't seem well finished, the Triumph test bike has near production-finish components, including K-Tech suspension and Nissin brakes.

Is Triumph testing an early prototype of the Daytona 765 along with testing for the Moto2 engine?

At this point though, nothing is certain. The Triumph Daytona has quite a fan following across the world, including here in India. And a production model could well see introduction of a version with top-shelf components, including Ohlins suspension and race-spec Brembo brakes. It's imminent that the Daytona brand will be resurrected, sooner than later. Earlier this year, Triumph filed patents for the Daytona name in the US and Europe, although Triumph has been holding rights to the name in Britain since 1995.

In India, the Triumph Daytona 675 and Daytona 675R have already been taken off the official website and sales have been stopped for almost a year now. Sources in Triumph say that a Daytona 765 will certainly be launched, but there's no word on what stage of production the bike is in, or when it will actually be launched. With no new upgrade expected for the Daytona 675, one thing is almost certain, Triumph is likely to introduce a new Daytona with the 765 cc engine, which is likely to be launched to coincide with the 2019 Grand Prix series, when the 765 cc engine makes its motorsport debut.

