Is A Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 In The Making?

Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch a Scrambler 500, but there could be a Royal Enfield 650 Scrambler in the works as well.

Royal Enfield could well introduce a Scrambler in the new 650 Twin platform

  • Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch a Scrambler 500
  • A one-off custom Scrambler 650 was commissioned to be built
  • RE may extend the Scrambler series with a 650 cc Scrambler as well

An upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 500 has been spotted once again, undergoing test runs in Pune, leading to speculation that the Scrambler 500 will be launched as early as March 2019. Spy shots of the RE Scrambler 500 reveal only cosmetic differences, primarily in the fender design and a wider and taller handlebar with a central brace. While the latest spy shots do underscore that the Royal Enfield Scrambler 500 may be almost production ready, it also leads to the next possibility - is there a Royal Enfiield 650 Scrambler on its way?

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing

096saj98

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 500 is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2019

The new Royal Enfield Scrambler 500 is expected to be powered by the same engine as the RE Classic 500. The four-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected 499 cc single-cylinder engine puts out 27.2 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and peak torque of 41.3 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The wheels are likely to be the same 19-inch front and 18-inch rear combination, but the tyres will likely have off-road and on-road oriented tread pattern. The Scrambler 500 also comes with front and rear disc brakes, and while ABS will be standard, Royal Enfield could also offer the bike with switchable ABS, at least on the rear wheel for better off-road capability.

gcpnoirk

The custom Scrambler 650, built by Revival Cycles, demonstrates the possibility of developing a Scrambler based on the 650 Twin platform

Clearly, the Scrambler genre is what Royal Enfield will explore as the next new model range of bikes. And if the Royal Enfield Scrambler 500 is on its way, will a Scrambler 650, based on the new RE 650 Twins also be in the making? It's early days yet to confirm if Royal Enfield will introduce a 650 Scrambler, but what is clear is that the 650 Twins will spawn more new models.

rbm60af

The Scrambler 650 Custom uses a standard bash plate and long travel suspension

While the possibility of a 650 cc Himalayan has also been rumoured for long, we believe the off-road model in the 650 Twin platform will be a Scrambler rather than an adventure tourer. And this is where Royal Enfield's very own custom build based on the 650 Twins come in. During the press ride of the 650 Twins in the US earlier this year, Royal Enfield showcased several custom bikes, but one of them which caught our eye is a Scrambler-style one-off build commissioned to Revival Cycles.

qkfnhurg

The suspension travel has been bumped up on the custom Scrambler 650 and the wheels come with knobby tyres

Based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the 'Sunday Special' as it's called, features long travel suspension, a standard engine bash plate, knobby tyres and a flat seat. A wide handlebar completes the 1960s Scrambler design, although the LED headlight and brushed aluminium finishes do underscore the high quality contemporary touch to this neo-retro Scrambler. Of course, the Sunday Special is a one-off build for now, but it certainly highlights the canvas the 650 Twins provide to develop different factory custom bikes. A bigger and more powerful Royal Enfield Himalayan will be welcome, but a modern-classic Scrambler, based on the 650 Twins is what will be Royal Enfield's legacy model, and the custom Sunday Special could well be the beginning of the designs for a third model in the 650 Twin platform - a Scrambler 650.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 500 RE Scrambler 500 Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 RE Scrambler 650 Royal Enfield Scrambler

