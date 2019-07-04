Investigation Into Carlin Dunne's Fatal Crash Rules Out Mechanical Failure

The prototype Ducati Streetfighter V4 which Carlin Dunne was piloting at the time of his fatal crash at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb has been inspected and there are no signs of any mechanical failure. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb's Race Director and Race Safety Team have completed an investigation into the tragic racing incident which left Dunne dead just a few metres before the finish line. After reviewing footage from the race, it has been concluded that Carlin Dunne high-sided coming into the last turn before the finish line. Dunne had qualified with pole position and was likely on his way to create a record with the Streetfighter V4 prototype when he crashed.

"We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. We not only lost the greatest ever to compete on Pikes Peak, but more importantly an irreplaceable friend to this organisation," said Megan Leatham, Executive Director, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Carlin Dunne crashed at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and died just before the finish line

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb have come together to raise money for Dunne's family via a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign has a goal of $ 1,00,932, with the number 932 which signify Dunne's expected finish time this year had he not crashed. The proceeds of the campaign will go to Dunne's family to offset the cost of his memorial service, which is planned in August.

Thirty-six-year-old Carlin Dunne was a four-time champion of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, a near 20 km, 156-turn race to the summit of the peak at 14,115 feet (4,302 m). Dunne won in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2018. He was on his way to set a new motorcycle speed record at Pikes Peak on a 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 prototype when he crashed. Dunne's passion for motorcycle racing was not limited to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. He raced and won the Baja 500, competed in the Baja 1000. He also participated in several

