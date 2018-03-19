Internet Showers Love On Saina Nehwal's BMW X6

Sports stars and their love for cars; no one can deny it. While we've seen most of the Indian cricketers filling up their garages with some tasteful cars, there are others who are joining the bandwagon. Many take to social media to show their fans what they love driving and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, Saina Nehwal, did just that. The former world No.1 posted a picture on social media with her BMW X6 with a caption that read 'I love my car'.

It was only time when her fans caught wind of this post and the started commenting on her post congratulating her for her choice of the BMW X6. From what we can see, we're sure that this car has been with her for sometime now and it's the first generation of the X6, in fact the facelift which was launched in India in 2013. At the time prices for the car with the diesel engine started at ₹ 78.90 lakh while the petrol one cost ₹ 93.40 lakh. Clearly, Saina loves mixing the coupe and the SUV world and the X6 is a blend of just that. It's got a unique and an expressive design which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model.

I love my car 😘😘😘 A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:22pm PDT

Just like her powerful aces, we are sure she loves her cars to be powerful and the X6 is a beast. The diesel variant, the xDrive40d, sports a 3-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 306bhp. The X6 diesel is capable of a 0-100kmph run in 6.5 seconds. The diesel variant has a top whack of 236 kmph. The petrol, however, is the more powerful one. Powering the xDrive50i is a 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 petrol motor that produces 407bhp and peak torque of 600Nm. The manufacturer claims that the car can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.4 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 240kmph. Both the motors are coupled to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Of course it's filled to the brim with features. There's the sports leather steering which is standard and there are paddle shifters too. There's an extensive range of driver assistance systems like the BMW iDrive with BMW Navigation Professional, Park Distance Control and Rear-view Camera with Top View as well.

