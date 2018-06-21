International Yoga Day: Fun Yoga Postures For Stress Free Ride

Do try these yoga postures and let us know if these helped you or not

The majority of vehicles on the road are two-wheelers. Needless to say, two-wheeler motorists are some of the most stressed individuals in the country. Bad traffic jams, idiots all over the road and the sweltering heat make riding a two-wheeler very dangerous and stressful. But on the occasion of International Yoga Day, we have some fun tips and exercises which will not only make your commute a little stress free but also keep the fatigue at bay. Check out these fun yoga postures.

Pillion Seat Padmasan

(This posture helps you keep your calm amidst all the chaos on the road) (This posture helps you keep your calm amidst all the chaos on the road)

One of the simplest postures you can do. Just put up your two-wheeler on centre stand (too bad if you are one of those rich people who only have premium bikes without a centre stand), get yourself up on the pillion seat and fold your legs in the lotus position. Very helpful if you just encountered a stray cow or a dog on the road or maybe an idiot who almost crashed into you. This is the best exercise to calm down. Sit with your legs crossed, close your eyes and count to 20. You will immediately feel relaxed. Don't believe us? Try it out once!

Grab-rail Back Stretch

(No, this is not an erotic pose. It helps you to alleviate fatigue from your lower back) (No, this is not an erotic pose. It helps you to alleviate fatigue from your lower back)

Yet another simple posture! All you need to do is turn the handlebar to one side and grab it with one hand while doing a corkscrew stretch and grabbing the grab rail at the rear. Do up to 10 reps on each side and your sore back will start opening up and relaxing. Also, doing this regularly can reduce your love handles. It also relaxes your shoulder blades. So if your shoulders are aching from carrying your heavy bag, just pull over to the side and do the grab-rail back stretch.

Riding Position Arm Stretch

(This posture will help you relax your shoulders and elbows) (This posture will help you relax your shoulders and elbows)

Have a sport bike or any bike with a committed riding position. Have a pain in the back and elbows from being bent for long stretches of time? Well, this is one of the best exercises you do to relax your elbows and back. Again, simple posture! Put your scooter/bike up on centre stand and simply stretch your arms out as much as possible. Keep them parallel to the tarmac and at shoulder level. Keep your back straight and your tummy in. You will slowly feel the tension oozing out of your shoulders and elbows, relaxing them. Hold this posture for 30 seconds, focus on your breathing, drop your arms for 10 seconds and then repeat. Do this for 5 reps and you will be good to go.

Pillion Seat Leg Stretch

(Have sore cramped legs? This stretch will relax and open up your legs instantly) (Have sore cramped legs? This stretch will relax and open up your legs instantly)

Legs feeling cramped on a long ride? We are here to help. As usual, park your two-wheeler on centre stand and slowly put your leg on the pillion seat. Once you are in position, simply try and touch your toes with both hands. Your hamstrings will feel the stretch. Hold the position for at least 20 seconds and then repeat with the other leg. Do at least 3 reps on each leg for a total of 6 reps. Be sure to keep your movement slow. Fast movements might lead to a cramp or a muscle pull.

Disclaimer*

The author of this story is a two-wheeler enthusiast and his words regarding scooters and motorcycles can be believed upon. But he is far, far away from being a certified yoga practitioner. So please try the postures shown at your own peril. The techniques shown in this story definitely do help and we suggest you always pull over to the side and then do your stretches.

