New Cars and Bikes in India

International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man

On International Men's Day, here are some basic riding tips to make you a better man, and a better rider, to make the streets a better place.

View Photos
On International Men's Day, learn some basic road rules to make you a better man

Highlights

  • Spare a thought about other road users, and be a better rider
  • Always follow traffic rules and speed limits on public roads
  • A well-maintained two-wheeler is less harmful to the environment

Riding a two-wheeler is fraught with risks, and this is especially true for a country like ours. In a population of 1.2 billion, India boasts of being the largest two-wheeler market in the world, and in 2017-18, around 20 million two-wheelers were sold to domestic customers in the country alone. And these include scooters and motorcycles of all kinds and engine displacements, and even mopeds. Naturally, there's always jostling for space on our roads, and two-wheelers are everywhere, between lanes occupied by cars in cities, in rural areas, and clogged lanes of small towns. On the occasion of International Men's Day 2018, here's a look at some good riding habits for two-wheeler riders. This International Men's Day, please do try to follow some of these basic do's and don'ts to make you a better man, and a better rider, to make the streets a better place.

triumph bonneville speedmaster india review

Always ride in the correct lane, and be mindful of other motorists and road users

Obeying Basic Traffic Rules

More often than not, the basic traffic rules are always disregarded by many two-wheeler riders. Crawling ahead of a stop light, jumping red lights, riding on the wrong side of the road, riding on the pavement, meant for pedestrians - these are only too common on our roads. Not only are these practices inconvenient to other road users, but disregarding basic traffic rules is extremely dangerous as well, both for the rider and other road users. A real gentleman will always stop his two-wheeler before the pedestrian zebra crossing, ride in his designated lane, and respect all stop signs, and stop lights.

yamaha fz25 vs tvs apache rtr 200 4v comparison

Riding within the designated speed limits is safe for yourself as well as other road users

Respecting Speed Limits

Speed limits on our roads are there for a reason. And respecting these separate the men from the boys. Almost every day, you can see youngsters weaving in and out of traffic with scant regard for their own safety or to other users on the road. A gentleman will always follow speed limits, always be aware and respectful of other motorists, and be a safe rider. And riding dangerously, way over the speed limits, and riding rashly on public roads, is a sure shot recipe for disaster, putting the rider's and other motorists' and pedestrians' lives in danger as well. If you want to be a better man, please ride safe, and respect the speed limits and other road users.

ooqgk0pc

No matter what you ride, wearing the correct riding gear will ensure your safety in case of unforeseen incidents, and even a crash

Wearing Riding Gear

If you ride a two-wheeler, sooner or later, you will have a fall. It's not a case of 'if' but it's a matter of 'when' that happens. A man who wears riding gear is a man who is concerned about his own safety, and also respects the fact that riding gear is insurance against injuries or worse, in case of a fall. Wearing the correct size and quality helmet which is properly fastened is only the first step towards ensuring your own safety. Proper riding gear, from head to toe, will go a long way in keeping you safe. And in case of a crash, or even a minor spill, wearing riding gear may make the difference between a trip to the hospital or worse, and going back home to your loved ones safe and unscathed.

flat tyre main

Regardless of sex, always lend other motorists a helping hand when you see them in trouble

Helping Other Motorists

Chivalry isn't always about opening the door for a lady. Be chivalrous to other motorists on the road, regardless of sex. A gentleman will always be considerate to give way to others, or use the low beam at night. And if you spot someone struggling with a mechanical problem by the road, be it as simple as a puncture, stopping to offer a helping hand will go a long way in making our roads better, and you, a better rider, on the road.

91j97f5s

Always ensure your scooter, or motorcycle is in good running condition, with good tyres, electricals in good running condition and engine in good shape

Taking Care of Your Two-Wheeler

If you ride a two-wheeler, be it a scooter, commuter motorcycle or a premium multi-cylinder sportbike, always take care of your ride. Every once in a while, get the tyre pressure checked, check the oil levels in the engine and brakes, and ensure all electricals are in good working condition. It doesn't take too long for an evening joyride to end in disaster if you don't have working headlights, or taillights. Riding a two-wheeler means you have to be visible to other motorists, even from a distance. The always-on headlamps are precisely for this purpose. If you don't have a working taillight, chances of getting rear-ended go up significantly. And using turn indicators while changing lanes, or taking a turn is a good habit which not only ensures your own personal safety but also gives fair warning to other motorists.

honda grazia vs suzuki access comparison review

A well-maintained two-wheeler doesn't just ride well, but also offers better fuel economy and is less polluting

0 Comments

Tyres are your only contact with the ground and good traction is important to stop the bike in case of emergency, and the health of your tyres will also ensure you don't get stranded with a flat. Lastly, the health of your engine will not only ensure a trouble-free and economical ride, but will also add less emissions to the already fragile environment. Be a gentleman, keep your two-wheeler in the best of health, for your sake and the sake of others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
International Men's Day International Men's Day 2018 Riding Habits Better Riding

Latest News

M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities