New Cars and Bikes in India

Intermot 2018: Yamaha Tracer 700GT Unveiled

The Yamaha Tracer 700GT is a sport tourer based on the Yamaha Tracer 700, which shares the engine with the Yamaha MT-07.

View Photos
Yamaha Tracer 700GT gets some touring-friendly features

Highlights

  • Yamaha Tracer 700GT adds on some touring features to Tracer 700
  • Based on 689 cc, parallel-twin shared with the Yamaha MT-07
  • The Yamaha Tracer 700GT will probably not be introduced in India

Yamaha has unveiled a new model for 2019, the Tracer 700GT, which is on display at the Intermot 2018 show. The Yamaha Tracer 700 GT is based on the Yamaha Tracer 700, but gets the 'touring' treatment with a lot of features over the base model, including a high touring screen, new seat and colour-matched 20-litre panniers. Yamaha already has a larger Tracer 900GT, and the Japanese manufacturer says the new Tracer 700GT will offer long distance comfort coupled with sporty riding dynamics.

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

FZ 25

Fazer 25

FZ V2.0 FI

YZF R1

Fazer V2.0 FI

Fascino

Saluto

SZ RR V2.0

YZF R3

Cygnus Ray ZR

Alpha

YZF R15S

Saluto RX

MT-09

RAY Z
9d6i4uas

The Yamaha Tracer 700GT gets a large quarter fairing with an adjustable windshield

The Tracer 700GT is based on the Tracer 700's compact and lightweight chassis, and powered by the same 689 cc, parallel-twin, crossplane engine, borrowed from the Yamaha MT-07. The engine makes about 74 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine works as a stressed member of the tubular diamond type frame, and 17-inch wheels have 282 mm dual discs at the front and a single 245 mm disc at the rear. With a wheelbase of 1,450 mm, the Yamaha Tracer 700GT has a wet weight of 196 kg.

0b5j77ls

The Yamaha Tracer 700GT gets comfortable ergonomics, 21-litre panniers and a large 17-litre fuel tank

0 Comments

The design is typical sport tourer, with a quarter fairing housing the twin headlamps with LED DRLs and an adjustable high windscreen. Standard knuckle guards are standard, to defect wind away from the rider's hands. Additional add-ons include a more comfortable seat with revised ergonomics, and a large 17-litre fuel tank. The multi-function instrument panel is LCD, but the Tracer 700GT doesn't have any riding modes or traction control. While Yamaha has not announced prices for the Tracer 700GT, it will be available as a 2019 model, but is unlikely to be launched in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha R15 V3.0 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha
FZ 25
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero
Karizma ZMR
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 200 4V
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero
Xtreme 200R
TAGS :
Yamaha Tracer 700GT Tracer 700GT Intermot 2018

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Mini Truck Recalled In India
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Mini Truck Recalled In India
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Price Expectation
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Price Expectation
Intermot 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Unveiled
Intermot 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
2018 Paris Motor Show: New-Gen Audi Q3 Makes Public Debut
2018 Paris Motor Show: New-Gen Audi Q3 Makes Public Debut
Intermot 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Revealed
Intermot 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Revealed
Intermot 2018: Yamaha Tracer 700GT Unveiled
Intermot 2018: Yamaha Tracer 700GT Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Audi SQ2 Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Audi SQ2 Unveiled
2018 Paris Motorshow: Audi R8 LMS GT3 Unveiled
2018 Paris Motorshow: Audi R8 LMS GT3 Unveiled
Car Sales September 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Domestic Sales Grow By 1.42 Per Cent In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Domestic Sales Grow By 1.42 Per Cent In September 2018
Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed
Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed
Intermot 2018: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Revealed
Intermot 2018: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: All-New Kia ProCeed Shows Off Shooting Brake Body Style
2018 Paris Motor Show: All-New Kia ProCeed Shows Off Shooting Brake Body Style
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot e-Legend Concept Combines Retro Styling With Autonomous Driving Tech
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot e-Legend Concept Combines Retro Styling With Autonomous Driving Tech

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.35 - 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
₹ 1.27 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 58,431 *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 61,338 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.69 Lakh *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,166 - 52,223 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
View More
x
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities