Intermot 2018: Yamaha Tracer 700GT Unveiled

Yamaha has unveiled a new model for 2019, the Tracer 700GT, which is on display at the Intermot 2018 show. The Yamaha Tracer 700 GT is based on the Yamaha Tracer 700, but gets the 'touring' treatment with a lot of features over the base model, including a high touring screen, new seat and colour-matched 20-litre panniers. Yamaha already has a larger Tracer 900GT, and the Japanese manufacturer says the new Tracer 700GT will offer long distance comfort coupled with sporty riding dynamics.

The Yamaha Tracer 700GT gets a large quarter fairing with an adjustable windshield

The Tracer 700GT is based on the Tracer 700's compact and lightweight chassis, and powered by the same 689 cc, parallel-twin, crossplane engine, borrowed from the Yamaha MT-07. The engine makes about 74 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine works as a stressed member of the tubular diamond type frame, and 17-inch wheels have 282 mm dual discs at the front and a single 245 mm disc at the rear. With a wheelbase of 1,450 mm, the Yamaha Tracer 700GT has a wet weight of 196 kg.

The Yamaha Tracer 700GT gets comfortable ergonomics, 21-litre panniers and a large 17-litre fuel tank

The design is typical sport tourer, with a quarter fairing housing the twin headlamps with LED DRLs and an adjustable high windscreen. Standard knuckle guards are standard, to defect wind away from the rider's hands. Additional add-ons include a more comfortable seat with revised ergonomics, and a large 17-litre fuel tank. The multi-function instrument panel is LCD, but the Tracer 700GT doesn't have any riding modes or traction control. While Yamaha has not announced prices for the Tracer 700GT, it will be available as a 2019 model, but is unlikely to be launched in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.