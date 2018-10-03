New Cars and Bikes in India

Intermot 2018: 2019 Triumph Street Twin Gets More Power

The 2019 Triumph Street Twin has got an 18 per cent increase in horsepower and the engine gets a few updates, along with two riding modes.

The Triumph Street Twin gets minor updates for 2018

Highlights

  • 2019 Triumph Street Twin makes 64 bhp of power
  • Other updates unclude riding modes, updated brakes and new front fork
  • The 2019 Street Twin is one of the largest selling Triumph models

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2019 Triumph Street Twin at the Intermot show in Cologne. The updated Street Twin's design largely remains the same with a few minor tweaks, but the engine has been revised and now makes 18 per cent more power, rated at 64 bhp, and a 500 rpm higher redline. Peak torque remains the same 80 Nm, but it now kicks in at 3800 rpm, instead of 3200 rpm on the outgoing model. All these improvements have apparently been brought in after adding a new lightweight crankshaft, dead shafts, balance shafts and lighter clutch.

(The engine gets significant updates and makes more power on the 2019 Street Twin)

Ride ergonomics have also been improved by adding a new 120 mm travel front fork, and brakes have been upgraded by introducing a four-piston Brembo caliper on the front disc. The 2019 Street Twin also gets two riding modes - Road and Rain. ABS and traction control are also standard. Other features include a USB charging socket, LED rear light, immobiliser and Torque Assist clutch with a lighter lever feel. The cast wheels are new, instrument console is also new, and a plush new seat are added as part of the updates for 2019.

(The Street Twin's headlight has been redesigned with brushed aluminium brackets)

In terms of design, the 2019 Triumph Street Twin retains the same silhouette but there are a few design updates. The headlight has been redesigned with new machined detailing and brushed aluminium brackets. Also new is a tyre pressure monitoring system, updated tank badge and a new, more contemporary Street Twin logo. The 2019 Street Twin now gets a long list of accessories, as well as two factory custom kits - stripped back Urban Ride kit and a Café Custom kit.

