Intermot 2018: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Revealed

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, Cafe Racer, Desert Sled and Sixty2 join the Icon boasting of a host of new features and paint schemes.

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler range come with a LED headlight, cornering ABS, ergonomic switchgear and more

Following up with the reveal of the updated Scrambler Icon last month, Ducati has revealed the 2019 Scrambler range at the 2018 Intermot Motorcycle Show held at Cologne, Germany. The annual event witnesses most global manufacturers bringing their new and updated offerings to the show every year. The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, Cafe Racer, Desert Sled and Sixty2, join the Scrambler Icon, sporting a host of feature upgrades and new equipment onboard including beefier side panels made of thicker gauge aluminium, black-painted engine and brushed cylinder head fins.

Also Read: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon Revealed

h0cr57pg

(Upgrades include self-cancelling LED indicators, hydraulic clutch control with adjustable levers)

All versions now come with an updated headlamp with daytime running lights, a new digital instrument console with a fuel gauge and gear position indicator. The seat has been designed on the motorcycle and you also get self-cancelling LED indicators as well as revised switchgear that are more ergonomically placed. The 2019 Ducati Scrambler range also comes with cornering ABS as standard, and the Ducati Multimedia system that allows the rider to answer calls, listen to music on the intercom via Bluetooth connectivity. The Scrambler family gets a hydraulic clutch control with adjustable levers for the new model year.

h8ukgals

(The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is inspired by Californian racer Frankie Garcia's Flat Tracker)

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, Cafe Racer and Desert Sled also get new paint schemes for a more distinctive look. The Full Throttle takes inspiration from the Flat Track Scrambler ridden by Californian racer Frankie Garcia in the 2018 American Super Hooligan Championship, and sports dual-tone black-yellow white-striped tank, a revised tail section with dedicated seat and white-rimmed yellow number holders. The handlebar is tapered as well, while there's a stubby mudguard and dual exhaust silencer on the Full Throttle to complete the look.

l78m7sas

(The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer gets cool blue graphics that stand out over other versions)

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer continues to hold the same lines but now gets the Silver Ice Matt graphics with a blue frame, inspired from the legendary Ducati 125GP Desmo. The very cool looking 2019 edition rides on new 17-inch spoke wheels and uses aluminium bar-end mirrors. The number 54 on the bike pays homage to the Italian Grand Prix racer Bruno Spiaggiari.

qd756fs8

(Apart from new colours, the 2019 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled also gets an Off Road mode)

2019 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled also retain the same design but now comes with a striking red finished frame that is complemented by colour-coordinated stitching and spoked wheels with black rims. The Desert Sled though becomes the only model in the Scrambler family to get the additional "Off Road" mode that allows ABS disengagement for riders to get down and dirty. The Scrambler Desert Sled also comes with the specifically designed headlight mesh guard, high mudguards and engine skid pan.

There are no changes to the engine on the 2019 Ducati Scrambler range that continues to draw power from the 803 cc, air-cooled, L-twin motor tuned for 73 bhp at 8250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque available at 5750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Ducati Scrambler line-up first arrived in 2014 at Intermot, and has turned out to be one of the most popular offerings from the bike maker. The company sold over 55,000 units of the bike in the past four years and the updated models are only expected to add signficantly to that number. The India launch for the 2019 Ducati Scrambler range can be expected sometime next year, along with the updated models from the Italian manufacturer.

