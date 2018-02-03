Inside Line F1 Podcast: The Felix Rosenqvist Interview - Mahindra Racing Special

Felix Rosenqvist, the Mahindra Racing driver & the current Formula E Drivers' Championship leader, joins us on the Inside Line F1 Podcast. Yes, we are a Formula 1 podcast and this is exactly why we have Rosenqvist on the podcast - he deserves every bit of an opportunity in Formula 1 and our podcast is a good place to have him start from!

In this episode, Rosenqvist shares his title aspirations in this year's Formula E season, his title rivals and how Mahindra Racing is working with him to remain ahead of the competition. Also, Rosenqvist shares his ambitions of becoming a Formula 1 driver and how he is attempting the reverse of what most professional drivers have done previously - go from Formula E to Formula 1.

The Swede also shares his secret about mastering street circuits, how different it is to race a combustion engine car to an ell-electric car and lastly, he tells us why he dislikes Kimi Raikkonen since the last few months. Tune in!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.